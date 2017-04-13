Sections

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

How do you take care of your bits?

Posted on
Natalya Lobanova
Natalya Lobanova
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. 1. Do you remove your pubic hair?

    Yes, all of it
    Yes, some of it
    No, I leave it natural

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

1. Do you remove your pubic hair?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all of it
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, some of it
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I leave it natural
View Results

  1. 2. How do you remove it, if you do?

    Waxing
    Shaving
    Epilating
    Other
    I don't remove it

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

2. How do you remove it, if you do?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Waxing
  2.  
    vote votes
    Shaving
  3.  
    vote votes
    Epilating
  4.  
    vote votes
    Other
  5.  
    vote votes
    I don't remove it
View Results

  1. 3. How long is your menstrual cycle?

    Getty Images

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

3. How long is your menstrual cycle?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results

  1. 4. How long does your period last?

    Getty Images

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

4. How long does your period last?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results

  1. 5. What is your preferred menstrual product?

    Getty Images

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

5. What is your preferred menstrual product?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results

  1. 6. Have you ever had a vaginal/penetrative orgasm?

    Getty Images

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

6. Have you ever had a vaginal/penetrative orgasm?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results

  1. 7. Have you ever had an exercise-induced orgasm?

    Getty Images

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

7. Have you ever had an exercise-induced orgasm?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
View Results

  1. 8. Have you ever squirted?

    Getty Images

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

8. Have you ever squirted?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
View Results

  1. 9. How often do you masturbate?

    Getty Images
    More than once a day
    Daily
    A few times a week
    Weekly
    Every few weeks
    Monthly
    Never

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

9. How often do you masturbate?
  1.  
    vote votes
    More than once a day
  2.  
    vote votes
    Daily
  3.  
    vote votes
    A few times a week
  4.  
    vote votes
    Weekly
  5.  
    vote votes
    Every few weeks
  6.  
    vote votes
    Monthly
  7.  
    vote votes
    Never
View Results

  1. 10. Do you use sex toys?

    Getty Images
    Yes, I love them!
    Yes, but only by myself.
    Yes, but only with a partner.
    No, never.

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

10. Do you use sex toys?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I love them!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but only by myself.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but only with a partner.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, never.
View Results

  1. 11. What's your preferred form of contraception?

    Getty Images
    The pill
    Male condoms
    Female condoms
    The diaphragm
    The cervical cap
    The implant
    The injection
    Copper coil (IUD)
    Hormonal coil (IUS)
    Pull-out
    Following my hormonal cycle
    I don't use contraceptives

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

11. What's your preferred form of contraception?
  1.  
    vote votes
    The pill
  2.  
    vote votes
    Male condoms
  3.  
    vote votes
    Female condoms
  4.  
    vote votes
    The diaphragm
  5.  
    vote votes
    The cervical cap
  6.  
    vote votes
    The implant
  7.  
    vote votes
    The injection
  8.  
    vote votes
    Copper coil (IUD)
  9.  
    vote votes
    Hormonal coil (IUS)
  10.  
    vote votes
    Pull-out
  11.  
    vote votes
    Following my hormonal cycle
  12.  
    vote votes
    I don't use contraceptives
View Results

  1. 12. What do you use to clean down there?

    Getty Images
    Just water
    Whatever shower gel/soap I'm using on my body
    Douche/feminine wash

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

12. What do you use to clean down there?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Just water
  2.  
    vote votes
    Whatever shower gel/soap I'm using on my body
  3.  
    vote votes
    Douche/feminine wash
View Results

  1. 13. What does your labia look like?

    Getty Images
    It's an outie
    It's an outie
    It's an innie
    It's an innie
    It's somewhere inbetween
    Via Natalya Lobanova / BuzzFeed
    It's somewhere inbetween

How Typical Are Your Vagina Habits?

13. What does your labia look like?
  1. It's an outie
     
    vote votes
    It's an outie
  2. It's an innie
     
    vote votes
    It's an innie
  3. It's somewhere inbetween
     
    vote votes
    It's somewhere inbetween
View Results

Natalya Lobanova is junior staff writer at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Natalya Lobanova at natalya.lobanova@buzzfeed.com.

