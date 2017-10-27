This is Klaus Bardenhagen from Germany. He's a freelance journalist and is currently reporting from Taipeh, Taiwan.
This week he took over the rotation curation account @I_amGermany to tweet about what Germany means to him.
On Wednesday Klaus decided to share his family's history, which is basically a refugee history.
ADVERTISEMENT
First of all he tweeted a tl;dr version.
And he stated that his family history isn't unusual at all. In fact, millions of Germans were refugees during the 20th century.
Then he told his mother's family history. Her ancestors had to leave their hometown after WWI, because it had become Polish. After WWII the family had to flee again, this time from the Soviet sector in East Germany.
His grandfather made the first move and left his family in the middle of the night on a bike.
He arrived in Berlin and planned to bring his family. But everything had to be kept top secret, of course.
ADVERTISEMENT
After the family reunited, they lived in a big refugee shelter in West Berlin.
Eventually, they were provided with an apartment and could start living a "normal life".
Then Klaus Bardenhagen started writing about the history of his father's family.
After WWII they had to take refugee families from former East Germany on their farm.
Times were tough, and the refugees faced a lot of struggles whilst trying to be accepted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Klaus states that all of this happened not so long ago. As it's part of the German identity, he cannot understand why so many Germans still don't "get the message" when it comes to the current refugee crisis.
All he asks for is some "old-fashioned fucking Anstand" (which means "decency" in German).
At the end he called on fellow Germans to share their story.
And they did.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Klaus Bardenhagen for comment.
-
-
Is your family from Germany and has a similar history?
This German Guy Tells His Family's Moving History To Show The World That Germans Were Refugees Too
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Is your family from Germany and has a similar history?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
Anna Aridzanjan ist Redakteurin bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.
Contact Anna Aridzanjan at Anna.Aridzanjan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.