 back to top
BuzzFeed
Menu Caret down

This German Guy Tells His Family's Moving History To Show The World That Germans Were Refugees Too

"We Germans should know how quick one's family can be affected."

Posted on
Anna Aridzanjan
Anna Aridzanjan
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Klaus Bardenhagen from Germany. He's a freelance journalist and is currently reporting from Taipeh, Taiwan.

Klaus Bardenhagen / Via Twitter: @taiwanreporter

This week he took over the rotation curation account @I_amGermany to tweet about what Germany means to him.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

On Wednesday Klaus decided to share his family's history, which is basically a refugee history.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany
ADVERTISEMENT

First of all he tweeted a tl;dr version.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

And he stated that his family history isn't unusual at all. In fact, millions of Germans were refugees during the 20th century.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

Then he told his mother's family history. Her ancestors had to leave their hometown after WWI, because it had become Polish. After WWII the family had to flee again, this time from the Soviet sector in East Germany.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

His grandfather made the first move and left his family in the middle of the night on a bike.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

He arrived in Berlin and planned to bring his family. But everything had to be kept top secret, of course.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany
ADVERTISEMENT

After the family reunited, they lived in a big refugee shelter in West Berlin.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

Eventually, they were provided with an apartment and could start living a "normal life".

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

Then Klaus Bardenhagen started writing about the history of his father's family.

After WWII they had to take refugee families from former East Germany on their farm.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

Times were tough, and the refugees faced a lot of struggles whilst trying to be accepted.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany
ADVERTISEMENT

Klaus states that all of this happened not so long ago. As it's part of the German identity, he cannot understand why so many Germans still don't "get the message" when it comes to the current refugee crisis.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

All he asks for is some "old-fashioned fucking Anstand" (which means "decency" in German).

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

At the end he called on fellow Germans to share their story.

Via Twitter: @I_amGermany

And they did.

Via Twitter: @D_sign4you, Via Twitter: @Krakengarten

BuzzFeed has reached out to Klaus Bardenhagen for comment.

  2. Is your family from Germany and has a similar history?

This German Guy Tells His Family's Moving History To Show The World That Germans Were Refugees Too

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Is your family from Germany and has a similar history?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Anna Aridzanjan ist Redakteurin bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.

Contact Anna Aridzanjan at Anna.Aridzanjan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With Deutschland