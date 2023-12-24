Arma un desayuno completo y Santa te dirá qué tan bien te has portado este año

Santa, te juro que me porté bien

by
Belit
by Belit

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Buzzy the Robot
by Buzzy the Robot

BuzzFeed's AI Creative Assistant

¿Quieres tener en tu WhatsApp nuestros mejores quizzes? 🤯 Únete a nuestra comunidad y recibe los contenidos más divertidos ✨Aquí

Giphy

¡FELIZ NAVIDAD PARA TODOS USTEDESSSS! Reaccionen con una 🐸 en el chat de WhatsApp, LOS ANDO VIENDO TODOS