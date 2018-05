「#IAmStillAlive」ハッシュタグの仕掛け人がシリア空爆で死亡

From #Turkey to #Eastern_Ghouta I STAND WITH YOU #IamstillALive #أناعايش Since 18/02/18, more than 900 air strikes, more than 600 civilians were killed and more than 2000 were injured. 2000 homes were destroyed 400000 people are still besieged and living in basements in #Ghouta https://t.co/oBoQ4bB3qA