ベッドシーンが「生々しすぎる」と賛否両論の『哀れなるものたち』。主演エマ・ストーンが反論

『哀れなるものたち』の日本公開は1月26日。全米で公開されてから、主人公ベラのベッドシーンが「露骨で生々しすぎる」と、一部から批判的な意見があがった。
(Poor things) it’s been several days but this is still bothering me. Did anyone else find it weird how long the sex scene in front of the two little boys went on? If the purpose of that was to show that her job was undesirable, there were other (or shorter) ways to do that. pic.twitter.com/DDM9SseTmZ— ᖭི༏ᖫྀ } Danonator { ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@Dan0nat0r) January 16, 2024
Poor things is so awkward to watch so many damn sex scenes my gawd— Eyezonme (@Tan_rown) January 21, 2024
Went to see Poor Things last night.— Jordan Quinn (@Giggly_Jordan) January 22, 2024
Very unusual but I found myself laughing a lot and cheering quietly in solidarity at the nuanced depiction of sex work.
I must watch it again to see what I missed! Lots of subtle and not so subtle digs at society, health, capitalism etc. pic.twitter.com/BI6cKggUHz