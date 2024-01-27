    ベッドシーンが「生々しすぎる」と賛否両論の『哀れなるものたち』。主演エマ・ストーンが反論

    『哀れなるものたち』の日本公開は1月26日。全米で公開されてから、主人公ベラのベッドシーンが「露骨で生々しすぎる」と、一部から批判的な意見があがった。

    『哀れなるものたち』主演のエマ・ストーンが、同作で物議を醸しているベッドシーンについて、その重要性を語った。

    エマ・ストーンはアメリカ出身の俳優。『アメイジング・スパイダーマン』シリーズや『ラ・ラ・ランド』などで知られている。

    『哀れなるものたち』は、天才外科医の手によって脳を移植され生き返った主人公ベラが、旅をしながらさまざまな経験をし、成長や変化を遂げる物語。

    自由で純粋なベラが、「外の世界のルール」にどう直面し、向き合い、解放されていくかが鍵となるのだが、その道中で数多くの性行為も経験する。

    全米で公開されてから、ベッドシーンが「露骨で生々しすぎる」と、一部から批判的な意見があがった。

    「『哀れなるものたち』を観てから数日経ったけど、まだ引っかかっている」

    「ベラの仕事（売春）が望ましくないと示すのが目的なら、もっとほかの、あるいはもっと短い演出での方法があったはず」

    「『哀れなるものたち』、ベッドシーンがめちゃくちゃ多くて気まずかった」

    ベラの成長や自由の獲得において、性の目覚めは重要だったとする人もいる。

    「昨晩『哀れなるものたち』を観た。珍しいかもしれないけれど、ベッドシーンのニュアンスに富んだ描写に大笑いして、心の内で声援を送った。もう1回観たい！ 社会、健康、資本主義など（の問題）を、緻密に、時に大胆に掘り下げていた」

    1月16日、エマはBBCのラジオ番組「Front Row」に出演し、ベッドシーンは「正直」なものだったと振り返った

    「この作品は、ベラの経験を忠実に描くことを中心にしています。（性的な経験は）ベラの経験と成長の大部分を占めているのは明らかです。ベラに限らず、多くの人にとってそうだと思います」

    「私は、性行為は多くの側面のひとつに過ぎないと考えています。ベラが出会った食べ物、哲学、旅行、ダンス……。性行為は、その中のひとつです」

    「ベラは完全に自由で、自分の体を恥じることがありません」

    「だから、性的な描写を遠ざけたり、『この社会は特別な方法で機能しているから、こういうことは全部カットしておこう』みたいなことを言ったりするのは、ベラという人間について正直でないように感じます」

    「私個人は、いつも裸でいたいというタイプの人間ではないけれど、できる限りキャラクターに敬意を表したい。それがベラの旅の一部ですから」

    『哀れなるものたち』でのエマの演技は高く評価され、今年のゴールデングローブ賞で主演女優賞を受賞した。

    同作も作品賞を獲得し、ベネチア国際映画祭では金獅子賞に輝いた。