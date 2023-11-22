人気俳優が暴露「いろんなものをタダでもらえる」→ハリウッドではお金を使わないらしい…

Browse links
大人気ドラマ『ユーフォリア / EUPHORIA』でブレイクした、俳優のジェイコブ・エロルディ。彼の身につける"ミニショルダーバッグ"がネットで話題を呼んでいます。
currently obsessed with Jacob Elordi’s bag collection like i owe him an apology i wasn’t really familiar with his game pic.twitter.com/5ghIoYYqtK— ✿mia✿ (@dolls4prada) October 4, 2023
why doesnt every man carry around a little chanel bag im going to be sick https://t.co/LFI6h5gDag— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) September 7, 2023