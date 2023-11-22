  • WTF badge

人気俳優が暴露「いろんなものをタダでもらえる」→ハリウッドではお金を使わないらしい…

大人気ドラマ『ユーフォリア / EUPHORIA』でブレイクした、俳優のジェイコブ・エロルディ。彼の身につける"ミニショルダーバッグ"がネットで話題を呼んでいます。

harley Gallay / Getty Images for Burberry

ジェイコブのショルダーバッグ・コーデは、 ネットですぐさま話題になりました。

💬「「ジェイコブ・エロルディのバッグのコレクションに夢中。彼のファッションセンスについて何も知らなかったから、謝罪したいくらい」

Twitter: @dolls4prada

💬「なんで男の人はみんなシャネルのミニバッグを持ち歩かないんだろう」

Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

ジェイコブは先日GQ誌のインタビューに応じ、自身の「バッグへのこだわり」について語りました。

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

なぜいつもショルダーバッグを持ち歩いているのかと聞かれたジェイコブは、こう答えました。

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Fendi

「それは他の人のためです」

「わざとじゃないんですけど、私はよく物を失くしてしまうんです」

出身地のオーストラリアでの思い出にも触れながら、バッグにまつわるエピソードを語りました。

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

「私が育ったオーストラリアでは、バムバッグやファニーパック（＝いずれもウエストバッグあるいはベルトバッグのこと）を身につけるのが人気だったんです」

「家を出るときは、退屈したときのために、本、メモ帳、カメラとフィルム、そしてペンといった具合で、あらゆるカテゴリーの決まったものを持ち歩いています」

「オーストラリア時間がわかるようにと母がくれた懐中時計も、いつも持ち歩いています」

そして、ハリウッドのファッション・トレンドの「裏側」についてもコメントしました。

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

バッグのコレクションはどんな理由で始めたのか聞かれると、ジェイコブはこう答えました。

「バッグを買ったことなんて、一度もありませんよ」

「もしかすると、ハリウッド界隈の暴露話になってしまうかもしれませんが、いろんなものをタダでもらえるんです」

「読者の中には『（ハリウッドスターのように）あんな生活ができたら良いな』と考える人はたくさんいるでしょうね」

「その通りで、なんてすばらしい、恵まれた日々を送れているんだなと思います」

「だから、（ハリウッドで）たんまりお金を持っている人は、そのお金を使っていないんです。ただ、色んなものが送りつけられてくるんですから。びっくりしてしまいます」

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。翻訳：大久保 拓哉