放置すれば健康格差は拡大？　低収入、低学歴の人ほどさらされる受動喫煙の被害

【引用文献】

(注1)Tabuchi T, Kondo N. Educational inequalities in smoking among Japanese adults aged 25–94 years: Nationally representative sex- and age-specific statistics. J Epidemiol 2017;27:186-92.

(注2)Risk of childhood overweight after exposure to tobacco smoking in prenatal and early postnatal life. Møller SE, et al. PLoS One. 2014.



(注3)Saito J, Tabuchi T, Shibanuma A, et al. ‘Only Fathers Smoking’ Contributes the Most to Socioeconomic Inequalities: Changes in Socioeconomic Inequalities in Infants’ Exposure to Second Hand Smoke over Time in Japan. PLOS ONE 2015;10:e0139512