頭から"ガチの枝"が生えてる？有名シンガーソングライターの衣装が話題

シンガーソングライターのラナ・デル・レイが、ニューヨークで開催されたファッションの祭典「メットガラ（Met Gala）」に登場。奇抜な衣装に、注目が集まっています。

アメリカ・ニューヨークで5月6日、ファッションの祭典「メットガラ（Met Gala）」が開催されました。

今年のメットガラのテーマは、『時間の庭（The Garden of Time）』。

各招待者は、イギリスの小説家J・G・バラードの短編小説にインスパイアされたテーマにふさわしい、華やかな衣装で登場しました。

共同ホストは、ゼンデイヤ、バッド・バニー、クリス・ヘムズワース、ジェニファー・ロペス、アナ・ウィンターが務めました。

名誉ホストには、西ブランド「ロエベ（LOEWE）」のクリエイティブディレクター、ジョナサン・アンダーソンと、TikTokの周受資（ショウ・ジ・チュウ）CEOが選ばれています。

この日、シンガーソングライターのラナ・デル・レイが、メットガラに登場しました。その衣装がこちら👇

アレキサンダー・マックイーンのクリエイティブ・ディレクター、ショーン・マクギル（左）が手掛けた衣装です。

ヴォーグ誌によると、今回の衣装は、アレキサンダー・マックイーンの2006年秋コレクションに登場した作品を参考にしているといいます。

ドレスに施された植物のデザインは、すべて手刺しゅうで、彫刻家アルベルト・ジャコメッティの作品に影響を受けたもの。

左手には、バラの装飾も施されています。

被りものは、本物の枝で作られているそうです！

そんなラナのドレスに、Xにはさまざまな意見が寄せられています👇

💬「細部にまでこだわっているラナの衣装」

💬「後ろから見たラナの髪が素敵！『自然の女神』みたい」

💬「ラナの衣装が一番気に入った」

💬「映画『眠れる森の美女』に登場しそうなドレス！大好き」

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。  翻訳：アシュウェル英玲奈