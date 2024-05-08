頭から"ガチの枝"が生えてる？有名シンガーソングライターの衣装が話題

Browse links
シンガーソングライターのラナ・デル・レイが、ニューヨークで開催されたファッションの祭典「メットガラ（Met Gala）」に登場。奇抜な衣装に、注目が集まっています。
details from lana del rey’s look at the met gala pic.twitter.com/zGxnzwhAca— Carla ౨ৎ (@oceanblvdvinyl) May 7, 2024
Lana Del Rey's hair from the back looks so GORGEOUS!— Void🍉 (@void_mileena) May 7, 2024
Her whole look gives off "Nature Goddess"#MetGala #LanaDelRey pic.twitter.com/TVeYyChf1N
Lana Del Reys met gala look wins for me this year— H A R L S (@Harley_g_watson) May 7, 2024
Lana Del Rey’s dress actually looks like something out of Sleeping Beauty. LOVE #MetGala— Divasocials (@divasocials) May 7, 2024