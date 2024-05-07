Hot Topic
At the 2024 Met Gala, Lana Del Rey showed up looking like she'd just walked out of a dark, mysterious forest.
Her custom Alexander McQueen look was designed by Seán McGirr.
According to Vogue, the dress references a previous Alexander McQueen look from the brand's 2006 fall collection. It's likely this one.
The bronze-bullion hawthorn branches on the gown were embroidered by hand.
They're inspired by the work of artist Alberto Giacometti.
And the headpiece is made from real hawthorn branches! I'm very tempted to just go into the woods behind my house tomorrow and DIY my own version.
And, as if the look wasn't evoking a haunted fairytale enough, she's holding a rose.
Overall, I really love Lana's look, but mostly because it reminds me of one of my favorite book subgenres, "YA fantasy/horror novels set in a creepy forest."
What do you think of Lana's look? LMK in the comments!
