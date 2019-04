校長のセクハラを訴えた女子学生、灯油と火をつけられて死亡

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Bangladeshi women held a protest rally of girl student Nusrat Jahan Rafi in Dhaka, following her murder by being set on fire after she had reported a sexual assault in Bangladesh, on April 19, 2019. A girl student was burned to death in Bangladesh on the orders of her head teacher after she reported him for sexually harassing her, police said April 19. The death of 19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi last week sparked protests across the South Asian nation, with the prime minister promising to prosecute all those involved. (Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via Getty Images)