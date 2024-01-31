【画像】線路に火が…。北米の大寒波でみられた衝撃的な光景15選

Browse links
こんな光景、見たことありません…。
It's so cold at Arrowhead tonight that the refrigerator is keeping drinks warm 🤯pic.twitter.com/BDoc0l6XG6— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 14, 2024
🚨#WATCH: Incredible footage of a rare Snownado Hitting the Slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort⁰⁰📌#Breckenridge | #Colorado— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 17, 2024
Witness incredible footage captured at Breckenridge ski resort in Colorado over the weekend, where a rare snownado or snow devil formed due to High winds… pic.twitter.com/3Re5dshRzy
Today’s cold forecast was the understatement of the year.— Lisa-Jane Hayfron (she/her) (@lhayfron) January 12, 2024
My -36C (-44C) walk to work: a debut in the Arctic or just another day in Calgary, AB! 😮💨🥶#Calgary #YYC #WINTER pic.twitter.com/CagBXxpXdU
It's THIS cold in Calgary pic.twitter.com/cck6TZ88ak— Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) January 12, 2024