【画像】線路に火が…。北米の大寒波でみられた衝撃的な光景15選

こんな光景、見たことありません…。

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

今年に入り、北米各地では、記録的な寒波に見舞われています。

Anadolu / Getty Images

アメリカ・ミズーリ州セントルイスでは、路地でスリップした消防車が、民家に激突する事態も起きました。

そんな北米各地で撮影された、雪にまつわる衝撃的な光景を紹介します📸

1. 凍った排気口

GlassturtleOG / Via reddit.com

2. 凍った麺と卵。アメリカ・モンタナ州

u/beauman1313 / Via reddit.com

3. 冷蔵庫から取り出した水が、一瞬で凍る様子。アメリカ・ミズーリ州

Twitter: @JoePompliano

4. スキー場で発生した竜巻。アメリカ・コロラド州

Twitter: @rawsalerts

5. 凍ったのは室内側のドアノブ

u/mineorcs42 / Via reddit.com

6. 吐息から出た水蒸気で凍ったメガネ

u/TheDonutPug / Via reddit.com

7. 手元の温度計はマイナス44℃を示している。カナダ・アルバータ州

u/iamfromcanadaeh / Via reddit.com

8. マイナス44℃で外に出たらまつ毛が…。カナダ・カルガリー

Twitter: @lhayfron

9. 空中で凍ったトイレットペーパー

Twitter: @BadWeatherKyle

10. 全米2番目の高さ（527m）を誇るウィリス・タワーも、最頂部が凍った。アメリカ・シカゴ

u/SomeOldJew / Via reddit.com

11. 上空の氷の結晶が、光を反射する「光柱」現象が出現

u/purplepoppy_eater / Via reddit.com

12. 屋内のコンセントについた霜。アメリカ・ミネソタ州

u/--------hey-------- / Via reddit.com

13. 寒波で止まってしまった電気自動車（EV）の充電スタンド。カナダ・イエローナイフ

u/Monomette / Via reddit.com

14. 寒さで割れた窓ガラス。カナダ・カルガリー

u/WheelsandWatches / Via reddit.com

15. 線路を照らす、融雪する目的でが灯された様子。アメリカ・シカゴ

u/stroobco / Via reddit.com

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。翻訳：髙島 海人