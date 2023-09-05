大物歌手のコンサート中に音楽が「いきなり止まる」ハプニングが…。ネットで「誰かクビになるぞ！」とネタに

現在ワールドツアー「ルネッサンス」中の歌手ビヨンセ。アメリカ・アリゾナ州の公演中、音楽がいきなり止まるハプニングが起こり、話題を呼んでいます。
観客が曲の続きを歌う中、ビヨンセは慌てることなく、一度ステージから姿を消しました。その後、コンサートはしばらく中断されたといいます。
「音楽がない中、観客がビヨンセと『エイリアン・スーパースター』を歌っているのが、エモい😭」
現在ワールドツアー『ルネッサンス』中の歌手ビヨンセ。コンサート中に音楽がいきなり止まるハプニングに、ファンは過去のビヨンセの「クビ」発言をネタにしています。
The crowd singing alien superstar with complete silence from Beyoncé is sending me so bad 😭 pic.twitter.com/EGvvbnrt76— ivy (@ivyonthemove) August 25, 2023
「音楽がない中、観客がビヨンセと『エイリアン・スーパースター』を歌っているのが、エモい😭」
Beyoncé is gonna fire everyone. From the production to the stadium staff. Even the football players that use it. They’re all fired 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m4npj4rAkB— ✨👑 𝓛𝓐𝓜𝓞𝓤𝓝 𝓜 👑✨ (@Prince_virgo914) August 25, 2023
Who tf did sound check? Beyonce firing someone tonight 😮💨 #RENAISSANCEWOLRDTOUR #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/8FNV7Nybd6— Its Moi 👻🇯🇵 (@madrigalmoi) August 25, 2023
Someone’s getting fired!! She was pissed #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/MC9Yw4wlEf— ♡Jazmin (@yogirljazmin) August 25, 2023