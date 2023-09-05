  • lol badge

大物歌手のコンサート中に音楽が「いきなり止まる」ハプニングが…。ネットで「誰かクビになるぞ！」とネタに

現在ワールドツアー『ルネッサンス』中の歌手ビヨンセ。コンサート中に音楽がいきなり止まるハプニングに、ファンは過去のビヨンセの「クビ」発言をネタにしています。

現在ワールドツアー「ルネッサンス」中の歌手ビヨンセ。アメリカ・アリゾナ州の公演中、音楽がいきなり止まるハプニングが起こり、話題を呼んでいます。

こちらが、その瞬間を捉えた動画。『エイリアン・スーパースター』のパーフォーマンスの最中に音楽が突然止まり、観客席がザワつき始めます。

観客が曲の続きを歌う中、ビヨンセは慌てることなく、一度ステージから姿を消しました。その後、コンサートはしばらく中断されたといいます。

「音楽がない中、観客がビヨンセと『エイリアン・スーパースター』を歌っているのが、エモい😭」

今回のハプニングを受け、ビヨンセが2010年に行った公演の動画が再び話題に。

パフォーマンス中に起こった照明の不具合に対し、ビヨンセが「誰かクビになるわよ！ヘイ！ヘイ！」と叫ぶ様子が映っています。

YouTubeに投稿された動画は、130万回以上再生されました。

ストイックな性格で知られるビヨンセ。X（旧Twitter）では、多くの人が2010年の「クビ」発言を引用し、今回のハプニングをネタにしています。

「ビヨンセが全員クビにするぞ！プロダクションチームから、スタジアムのスタッフ、スタジアムを使用するアメフトの選手たちまで、全員！」

「誰が音響のチェックをしたの？今夜、誰かクビになるね」

「誰かクビになるぞ！ビヨンセがキレてる」

ハプニングがあったものの、その後ビヨンセは新しい衣装で登場し、パフォーマンスを続けました。

さすがビヨンセ様👑

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。  翻訳：アシュウェル英玲奈