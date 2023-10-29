  • lol badge
  • WTF badge

【画像】ハロウィンへの気合い度が…。本気の飾りつけ14選

トリック・オア・トリート🎃

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

アメリカをはじめとして、欧米の一部の地域では、ハロウィンの日に家をデコレーションする文化が存在します。この記事ではアッと驚く本気のデコレーションをご紹介します👇

1. 映画『ジュラシック・パーク』をお家で再現。

ironandfire / Via reddit.com

ちゃんと恐竜たちもいます。

ironandfire / Via reddit.com

2. 一体、なんの会議だろう?

Twitter: @RobSummer

3. こんなお隣さん、絶対にいやだ。

A property covered in skeletons that all are displayed as if they&#x27;re running toward the house and trying to climb up it
Anonymous / Via reddit.com

4. もっとかわいい飾りにしてよ…。

Twitter: @spauldrs1977

5. 夜に、この家の前を通るのはやめておこう。

Twitter: @accuweather

6. ちょっと、何してるの。

WhatsRightWhatsLeft / Via reddit.com

7. ハロウィンに海賊船を飾っちゃう住人。こいつら、本気だ。

amish_novelty / Via reddit.com

8. ワンちゃんたちも一緒にね。

Twitter: @gretchemaben

9. 想像してごらん。お散歩に行った帰り、これを見つけた人の気持ちを。

Twitter: @stitchswift13

10. これは完全に、アイツがいるね…。

Twitter: @kittyLuvsHorror

11. 映画『13日の金曜日』のジェイソンが潜む家。

Twitter: @shockg523

12. お願いします、許してください…。

Three witch mannequins hold hands around a fake cauldron with a light inside it
Appropriate_Ad_8769 / Via reddit.com

13. ポールダンスに夢中みたい。

A skeleton is dancing on a pole while another skeleton sits in a chair and holds a cup in the air
throwawaybeauty777 / Via reddit.com

14. トリックオアトリート？工事中でお菓子はあげられません😉

A section in front of a building is barred with caution tape; four skeletons in construction equipment are positioned as if they&#x27;re digging in the barred area
Go_Habs_Go31 / Via reddit.com

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。翻訳：大久保 拓哉