This Vagina Tribute By Janelle Monáe Is The Self-Love Anthem We Really Need

The new video for “PYNK” has vulva pants and now we want a pair, too.

Caroline Kee
Caroline Kee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday, musician and literal goddess Janelle Monáe dropped the video for her new single "PYNK" and it's taking the internet, and world, by storm.

The single, featuring electro-pop artist Grimes, is part of Monáe's new album "Dirty Computer," which will be released on April 27. If you haven't listened to it yet, put your headphones on and press play. The snappy, Prince-esque melody is definitely the new song of summer.

"Pynk, like the lips around you... maybe / Pynk, like the skin that's under... baby / Pynk, where it's deepest inside... crazy / Pynk beyond forest and thighs," Monáe sings.

The rose-colored video is full of dreamy, super-feminine visuals and unabashed tributes to female anatomy, queerness, and sexual liberation. Monáe is honest and unashamed, and people are loving the whole song's vibe.

In the original description of the video on YouTube, Monáe wrote: ""PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere... PYNK is the future."

In the video, Monáe and her backup dancers appear wearing frilly, voluminous, pink pants that look exactly like... you guessed it: vulvas!

A lot of people have been calling these "vagina" pants, but remember that the vagina is actually the muscular canal inside of the body. What Monáe's pants actually resemble is the vulva, the external part of your genitals you can see, which includes the labia majora, labia minora, and the clitoris.

So for the sake of being anatomically correct, we're calling them "vulva pants" in this article!

(P.S. here's a guide for taking better care of your vulva and vagina.)

Here's a close-up of the pants in all their pink, ruffled glory.

Janelle Monáe / Via youtube.com

Author's note: someone please get me these vulva pants.

Whatever you call them — vulva slacks, pussy pants, labia leggings — these pants are definitely an unashamed celebration of female anatomy.

The video also includes visuals of oysters, kittens, and pubic hair. There's no doubt that it's a tribute to vulvas and vaginas everywhere and the people who love them.

Just when you thought it couldn't get better, actress Tessa Thompson appears between Monáe's legs like a beautiful, figurative clitoris.

Janelle Monáe / Via youtube.com

The Westworld actress — who is Monáe's longtime friend (and her suspected partner) — appeared in the music videos for two of Monáe's other recently-released singles, "Make Me Feel" and "Yoga." Just like "PYNK," these two songs are also total bangers and sent Twitter into a meltdown.

On April 10, Monáe tweeted at Thompson, thanking her "for helping celebrate US (no matter if you have a vagina or not) all around the world! We see you. We celebrate you."

People have been losing their damn minds over the pants and the whole video in general.

Sam Prance

Cause of death: the single artwork for 'Pynk' by Janelle Monáe.

folu

I feel personally victimized by Janelle and Tessa's insane chemistry

Lena March

Janelle and Tessa just hit me again..... oh boi..... and the whole video is such an aesthetic.... #PYNK

Thank you Janelle Monáe for blessing us with these vulva pants and your artistic brilliance.

Janelle Monáe / Via youtube.com

So there you have it. Whether you have a vagina or not, you can dance the summer away to Monáe's self-love anthem.

...here's one more vulva pants GIF for the road!

Caroline Kee is a health reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Caroline Kee at caroline.kee@buzzfeed.com.

