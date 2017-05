ウィンドウズ狙う「不正ソフト」が世界70カ国で猛威　要アップデート

Sheera Frenkel is a cybersecurity correspondent for BuzzFeed News based in San Francisco. She has reported from Israel, Egypt, Jordan and across the Middle East. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 4A53 A35C 06BE 5339 E9B6 D54E 73A6 0F6A E252 A50F

Sheera Frenkelに連絡する メールアドレス:sheera.frenkel@buzzfeed.com.