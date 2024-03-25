    16 Fotos que confirman que AXE Ceremonia nos dio una de sus mejores ediciones

    Larga vida a KENDRIC y a los organizadores de este festival

    by
    Andrea Sánchez
    by Andrea Sánchez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    fernanda
    by fernanda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Si el fin de semana estuviste debajo de una piedra o en un retiro y recién te estás enterando de lo que sucedió en AXE Ceremonia, tenemos para ti las mejores imágenes que capturamos de este festival.

    1. Kendric Lamar está en otro nivel, aunque seguro has leído en redes que la banda no estaba tan prendida, la realidad es que dio un concierto de otro nivel. Capturamos algunas imágenes del intérprete de Humble siendo simplemente perfecto.

    Kendric Lamar en escenario ante multitud con micrófono y guitarra, iluminado por un foco
    Fernanda Parra

    2. Sus visuales estaban en español, agradeció al público su entrega y pasión en este festival.

    Cantante en concierto iluminado por reflectores, con público presente y un gran globo decorativo en primer plano
    Fernanda Parra
    Mensaje en pantalla durante concierto expresando amor y gratitud hacia México y deseos de libertad en la noche
    Belit Escalante

    3. Si quieres saber más de cómo se puso, acá te dejamos nuestro video.

    Fernanda Parra

    4. Rusowsky no decepcionó en su primera presentación en un festival en México.

    Cantante en el escenario con micrófono, con sudadera estampada y pantalón claro, iluminación tenue de fondo
    Fernanda Parra

    5. No sabíamos que necesitábamos escuchar a Leisure en vivo hasta que lo vivimos en AXE Ceremonia.

    Músico en el escenario tocando una guitarra eléctrica, con una batería detrás y un fondo de pantalla rosa
    Fernanda Parra

    6. Kenia Os fue icónica, cantó, bailó, prendió al festival como muy pocas cantantes lo han hecho.

    Cantante en el escenario con micrófono, rodeada de bailarines, vestuario inspirado en los 70
    Fernanda Parra

    7. En verdad, no dimensionan el nivel de concierto que dio. En este perfil somos keninis.

    Cantante en escenario con micrófono, top y falda deportivos, actuando
    Fernanda Parra

    8. Joaquina Mertz llegó con su estilo clásico para llevar más allá el pop y hacerlo bailable y no podemos con tanto talento.

    Cantante femenina en el escenario con micrófono, frente a luces brillantes, vestida con traje
    Fernanda Parra

    9. James Blake estuvo en AXE Ceremonia y la banda se prendió.

    Músico en concierto tocando el piano bajo reflectores
    Fernanda Parra

    10. Y si te lo perdiste, acá te dejamos el video para que veas cómo se puso.

    11. Grimes también lo dio todo y logró mantener el ambiente hasta arriba.

    Artista en concierto con vestuario de rayas y tocado extravagante, frente a pantalla gigante
    Fernanda Parra

    12. Fuerza Regida llegó al escenario de AXE Ceremonia para meterle al festival los sonidos de la tuba y el contrabajo.

    Escenario oscuro con luces apuntando a letrero brillante &quot;FUERZA REGIDA&quot; en un concierto
    Fernanda Parra

    13. Tuvieron muchos invitados y lograron que los sonidos del corrido tumbado se hicieran presentes.

    14. El vocalista, Jesús Ortiz, mantuvo a sus fans hasta arriba en todo momento.

    Artista musical masculino en el escenario con chaleco, gafas de sol y gorra, en pose de actuación
    Fernanda Parra

    15. Bad Gyal confirmó que las morras saben cómo hacer presentaciones icónicas en un festival y no les miento que parecía una diosa en el escenario.

    Artista en el escenario con sombrero y vestuario brillante estilo occidental, cantando ante público
    Fernanda Parra

    16. Y mi chiquita ARCA también la rompió, su presentación me hace pensar que necesitamos un festival de puras morras.

    Cantante en escenario con ropa oscura estilo avant-garde sujetando un micrófono
    Fernanda Parra

    Los outfits estuvieron increíbles, en este perfil amamos a la gente que le mete producción a sus looks.

    Belit Escalante