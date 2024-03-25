16 Fotos que confirman que AXE Ceremonia nos dio una de sus mejores ediciones

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Larga vida a KENDRIC y a los organizadores de este festival
BuzzFeed Staff
BuzzFeed Staff
@buzzfeedlatam
UNA LOCURA LO QUE HIZO KENDRICK EN EL AXE CEREMONIA🔥⭐️ #AxeCeremonia2024 #AxeCeremonia #Ceremonia #KendrickLamar #kendricklamaredit #kendricklamartour #kendricklamarconcert #HUMBLE #mrmoraleandthebigsteppers♬ sonido original - BuzzFeed LATAM
@buzzfeedlatam
OK LO ACEPTO, SOY KENINI 💖 😭✨ #AxeCeremonia2024 #AxeCeremonia #Ceremonia #KeniaOs #Keninis #keniaosedit #keniaosconcierto #malasdecisiones♬ sonido original - BuzzFeed LATAM
@buzzfeedlatam
Un carrusel de emociones ver a @James Blake en el @AXE Ceremonia 🤩💫 #AxeCeremonia2024 #AxeCeremonia #Ceremonia #JamesBlake #goodspeed #fallback #retrograde #festivaldemusica♬ sonido original - BuzzFeed LATAM
@buzzfeedlatam
¿Qué ondaaaaaa? con #FuerzaRegida en el @axeceremonia <3 @jesusortizpaz #AXECeremonia #axeceremonia2024 #ceremonia♬ sonido original - BuzzFeed LATAM - BuzzFeed LATAM
@buzzfeedlatam
No supero, necesito unas clases de baile con @Bad Gyal 😮💨💕 #badgyal #performance #concierto #show #axeceremonia #axeceremonia2024 #festival #mejoresmomentos #recopilacion #canciones #musica♬ original sound - BuzzFeed LATAM