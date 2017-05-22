Beyoncé Threw A Carter Push Party And It’s Already Iconic AF

Beyoncé threw a baby shower — called the "Carter Push Party" — this weekend to celebrate the upcoming birth of her twins with husband Jay Z, and she blessed us all by sharing some photos.
Queen Bey's baby bump looked amazing — bare except for an elaborate henna tattoo.
And she shared this picture, which is pure love.
Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, also dropped some pics on Saturday showing off the amazing baby bash.
Serena Williams was also their, sporting her own beautiful baby bump, as were Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
And here's Serena and Rowland enjoying themselves with Lala Anthony and Vanessa Bryant, among others.
Bryant, who is Kobe Bryant's wife, shared this picture of herself at the party...
Michelle Williams also rocked an amazing "Carter Push Party" look.
As did Rowland.
Needless to say, everyone thought the party looked perfect.
And we were all left wondering how we could sneak in.
