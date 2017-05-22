Sections

Beyoncé Threw A Carter Push Party And It’s Already Iconic AF

It was called the "Carter Push Party," and it was everything.

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Beyoncé threw a baby shower — called the "Carter Push Party" — this weekend to celebrate the upcoming birth of her twins with husband Jay Z, and she blessed us all by sharing some photos.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

Queen Bey's baby bump looked amazing — bare except for an elaborate henna tattoo.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

And she shared this picture, which is pure love.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, also dropped some pics on Saturday showing off the amazing baby bash.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Pictured above is Tina Knowles Lawson and former MTV VJ Lala Anthony.

Serena Williams was also their, sporting her own beautiful baby bump, as were Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The music of the legendary Nigerian musician Fela Kuti can be heard in the background of this video, as Tina gets everyone to scream "Carter Push Party."

And here's Serena and Rowland enjoying themselves with Lala Anthony and Vanessa Bryant, among others.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mstinalawson

Bryant, who is Kobe Bryant's wife, shared this picture of herself at the party...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @vanessabryant

Michelle Williams also rocked an amazing "Carter Push Party" look.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @michellewilliams

As did Rowland.

...like uh-huh.
KELENDRIA ROWLAND @KELLYROWLAND

...like uh-huh.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Needless to say, everyone thought the party looked perfect.

The Carters are having a push party because they are perfection personified 😍#CarterPushParty
Zamalisa @Zamalisa

The Carters are having a push party because they are perfection personified 😍#CarterPushParty

Reply Retweet Favorite

And we were all left wondering how we could sneak in.

Trying to sneak into the #CarterPushParty
rosechocglam @rosechocglam

Trying to sneak into the #CarterPushParty

Reply Retweet Favorite

Beyoncé Let Loose On Mother's Day And Blessed Us With Photos

https://www.buzzfeed.com/shylawatson/beyonce-let-loose-on-mothers-day-and-blessed-us-with-photos?utm_term=.bjOa0pey7#.btzy86DWV

Beyoncé Just Announced She's Pregnant With Twins

https://www.buzzfeed.com/lyapalater/beyonce-just-announced-shes-pregnant-and-probably?utm_term=.eu6kDzJxE#.mi3lyWked

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

