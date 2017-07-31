Sections

Here Are The People Who've Been Ousted From The Trump Administration So Far

A running list of everyone who has left the White House since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Posted on
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Anthony Scaramucci

Tasos Katopodis / AFP / Getty Images

Former Title: Communications Director
Length Of Service: 10 days

Scaramucci was ousted on July 31, minutes after John Kelly took the oath of office as chief of staff.

Scaramucci repeatedly told reporters that he was willing to "fire everybody" in the White House communications office to stop leaks to the press from administration staffers.

During his tenure he also called New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza and went on an expletive-laden rant about then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Reince Priebus

Mike Theiler / AFP / Getty Images

Former Title: Chief of Staff
Length of Service: 189 days.

Priebus was replaced as the White House chief of staff by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Trump announced in a Tweet on July 28.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted. "He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."

Priebus told CNN that he offered Trump his resignation after he and the president talked about the administration's direction. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president and Priebus had been discussing the timing of his departure for about two weeks.

Derek Harvey

Former Title: National Security Council Adviser

Retired Col. Derek Harvey was removed as an advisor on the National Security Council on July 28.

Harvey was appointed by Michael Flynn and served as the council's senior director for the Middle East.

Sean Spicer

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Former Title: Press Secretary
Length of Service: 182 days

Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on July 21, minutes after Trump hired Scaramucci to be the administration's new top communications official.

Spicer's tenure was marked by a rocky relationship with the media. He often made false statements during White House press briefings — something that was routinely parodied on Saturday Night Live.

His tenure was among the shortest ever for a press secretary.

"It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August," Spicer tweeted.

As of July 31, Spicer has still been at the White House.

Mike Dubke

Andrew Harnik / AP

Former Title: Communications Director
Length of Service: 86 Days

Mike Dubke resigned as White House communication director on May 30, citing "personal reasons."

“But it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and his admin," he wrote in his resignation letter. "It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side by side, day by day, with the staff of the communications and press depts. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American government."

James Comey

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Former Title: FBI Director
Length of Service: 109 days

President Trump suddenly fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, after a memo from top Justice Department officials argued the bureau had suffered "substantial damage" under his tenure.

Trump later told NBC News' Lester Holt he was thinking about the FBI's investigation into Russia interference in the US election when he decided to fire James Comey.

Since then, Comey has testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding his interactions with Trump. Read more about that here.

K.T. McFarland

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

Former Title: Deputy National Security Advisor
Length of Service: 79 days

McFarland was asked to step down from her role as the White House's deputy national security advisor on April 9.

She has since been nominated to become the next US ambassador to Singapore.

Katie Walsh

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Former Title: Deputy Chief of Staff

Katie Walsh — a longtime advisor to Reince Priebus — served as the deputy chief of staff until March 30.

She has since returned to a senior role within the Republican National Committee.

Michael Flynn

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Former Title: National Security Advisor
Length of Service: 23 days

Flynn resigned as the administration's national security advisor on February 13 after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn fielded accusations that he had discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador Kislyak as a private citizen in December. Pence publicly defended the retired general, and reports said Flynn lied to the vice president about his conversations with the ambassador.

Sean Spicer said at the time that Trump asked for Flynn's resignation because trust between the two had "eroded."

Sally Yates

Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

Former Title: Acting Attorney General
Length of Service: 10 days

Trump fired Yates 10 days after his inauguration after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend the president's refugee and travel ban.

In a letter sent to department lawyers before she was fired, Yates wrote, "[F]or as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order," detailing that she is "not convinced" that defending the order met with her responsibilities as head of the Justice Department "to always seek justice and stand for what is right."

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

