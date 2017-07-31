A running list of everyone who has left the White House since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Former Title: Chief of Staff

Length of Service: 189 days. Priebus was replaced as the White House chief of staff by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Trump announced in a Tweet on July 28. "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted. "He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration." Priebus told CNN that he offered Trump his resignation after he and the president talked about the administration's direction. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president and Priebus had been discussing the timing of his departure for about two weeks. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Derek Harvey Former Title: National Security Council Adviser Retired Col. Derek Harvey was removed as an advisor on the National Security Council on July 28. Harvey was appointed by Michael Flynn and served as the council's senior director for the Middle East. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Former Title: Press Secretary

Length of Service: 182 days Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on July 21, minutes after Trump hired Scaramucci to be the administration's new top communications official. Spicer's tenure was marked by a rocky relationship with the media. He often made false statements during White House press briefings — something that was routinely parodied on Saturday Night Live. His tenure was among the shortest ever for a press secretary. "It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August," Spicer tweeted. As of July 31, Spicer has still been at the White House. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Former Title: Communications Director

Length of Service: 86 Days Mike Dubke resigned as White House communication director on May 30, citing "personal reasons." “But it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and his admin," he wrote in his resignation letter. "It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side by side, day by day, with the staff of the communications and press depts. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American government." Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Former Title: FBI Director

Length of Service: 109 days President Trump suddenly fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, after a memo from top Justice Department officials argued the bureau had suffered "substantial damage" under his tenure. Trump later told NBC News' Lester Holt he was thinking about the FBI's investigation into Russia interference in the US election when he decided to fire James Comey. Since then, Comey has testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding his interactions with Trump. Read more about that here. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Former Title: Deputy National Security Advisor

Length of Service: 79 days McFarland was asked to step down from her role as the White House's deputy national security advisor on April 9. She has since been nominated to become the next US ambassador to Singapore. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Former Title: Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh — a longtime advisor to Reince Priebus — served as the deputy chief of staff until March 30. She has since returned to a senior role within the Republican National Committee. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Former Title: National Security Advisor

Length of Service: 23 days Flynn resigned as the administration's national security advisor on February 13 after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn fielded accusations that he had discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador Kislyak as a private citizen in December. Pence publicly defended the retired general, and reports said Flynn lied to the vice president about his conversations with the ambassador. Sean Spicer said at the time that Trump asked for Flynn's resignation because trust between the two had "eroded." Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Former Title: Acting Attorney General

Length of Service: 10 days Trump fired Yates 10 days after his inauguration after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend the president's refugee and travel ban. In a letter sent to department lawyers before she was fired, Yates wrote, "[F]or as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order," detailing that she is "not convinced" that defending the order met with her responsibilities as head of the Justice Department "to always seek justice and stand for what is right." Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!