FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Is Stepping Down Earlier Than Expected

McCabe served as acting director of the FBI for nearly four months after President Trump fired James Comey.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective Monday, a senior government official told BuzzFeed News. McCabe briefly served as acting director of the FBI after President Trump fired his predecessor, James Comey, last year. McCabe, who has been with the FBI since 1996, returned to his position as deputy director when Christopher Wray took over the FBI's top job in August. A recent target of Trump's ire, McCabe was expected to retire in March, when he was eligible for a full pension. Despite stepping down, NBC News reported that McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until mid-March. Trump did not respond to questions about whether he was aware of McCabe's decision.



President Trump didn't respond to questions about FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down… https://t.co/7pWwjwOLk2

During Monday's press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House was not involved in McCabe stepping down, despite Trump's repeated criticism of him. Sanders said Trump stands by his previous comments and referred all specifics of McCabe's decision to the FBI.

"The president wasn't part of this decision-making process," she said.

The president had previously tweeted about McCabe's upcoming retirement, saying the FBI official is "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that after Trump fired Comey, he asked McCabe in the Oval Office who he voted for in the 2016 election. According to the Post, McCabe found the conversation "disturbing." Last week, Trump said he didn't recall asking McCabe how he voted, adding that he doesn't think such a question would be a "big deal." According to the Post, Trump reportedly "vented his anger" at McCabe over contributions made to his wife's failed Virginia state senate campaign that came from a political action committee overseen by a friend of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump has openly criticized the contributions before, including in December when he tweeted that McCabe's wife's campaign was given money by "Clinton Puppets."

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary… https://t.co/9vYPo8QMbI

Following Trump's dismissal of Comey, McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he would not provide the White House with updates on the FBI's investigation into any connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. "The work of the men and women of the FBI continues, despite any changes in circumstance, any decisions," McCabe said at the time. "There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date."

During his testimony, McCabe also contradicted statements coming out of the White House, such as press secretary Sanders' assertion that "rank-and-file members within the FBI had lost confidence" in Comey — something McCabe said was "not accurate." “I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard," McCabe said. "I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity, and it has been the greatest privilege and honor of my professional life to work with him. I can tell you also that Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI, and still does to this day.”

McCabe also refuted Sanders' claim that the Russia investigation was "probably one of the smallest things" on the FBI's agenda. According to McCabe's testimony at the time, the FBI considered it "a highly significant investigation." This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.



Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!