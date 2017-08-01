A Bunch Of Top Trump Officials Were Duped By A Fake Email Prank

Share On more Share On more

A British "email prankster" posing as members of the Trump administration and family tricked other White House officials into replying to his emails, according to a CNN report published Monday.

Using fake email addresses like reince.priebus@mail.com, the prankster contacted several high-level officials, including Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, then-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and Ambassador to Russia-designate Jon Huntsman, Jr., as well as the president's son, Eric Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to CNN, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the pranks happened.



"We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further," she said.

The prankster, who tweets at @SINON_REBORN and describes himself as a "lazy anarchist," also did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

The Trump officials seem to have fallen easily for the prank, according to emails obtained by CNN and tweeted by @SINON_REBORN.

Huntsman, for example, responded pleasantly to a note of congratulations from the prankster posing as Eric Trump. "Thanks for the thoughtful note," Huntsman writes. "Russia will be a challenging but no doubt rewarding assignment."



"Maybe we could have Dad sat on a horse, top off, giving the full Putin! He's in better shape than his suits suggest," the fake Eric Trump replied, according to CNN.

