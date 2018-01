シリコンバレーが警告するAIの恐怖、その本質を「メッセージ」原作者が分析

Ted Chiang is an award-winning writer of science fiction. Over the course of twenty five years and fifteen stories, he has won numerous awards including 4 Nebulas, 4 Hugos, 4 Locuses, and the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer. The title story from his collection, Stories of Your Life and Others, was adapted into the movie “Arrival”, starring Amy Adams and directed by Denis Villeneuve. He freelances as a technical writer and currently resides in Bellevue, WA and is a graduate of the Clarion Writers Workshop.

