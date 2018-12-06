 back to top

山手線の全駅に「ゲートウェイ」つけてみた

高輪ゲートウェイより似合う駅はどこだ！

徳重辰典 BuzzFeed Social News Editor, Japan

JR山手線の新駅が「高輪ゲートウェイ」とカタカナが入った駅名になったことが賛否両論を呼んでいます。せっかくなので山手線で一番「ゲートウェイ」が似合う駅を探してみます。

Christopher Jue / Getty Images
高輪の方が合ってるかも。
電車というか飛行機。
サラリーマンにとって憩いの玄関口。
ムード歌謡の曲か。
ここから宇宙旅行に出発。
高架下の喫茶店か。
場所というか、404。
ひらがなにするとめっちゃ長い。
動物園の入り口です。
アダルティー。
シタマチー。
ソノニシー。
田端くん、キラキラネームだね。
交通の要所感ある。
ボールでなくウェイ。
漫才コンビのツッコミの方。
ウエストつけたい。
目黒にワープします。
早大生がたむろする安居酒屋。
K-POPへの扉。
歌舞伎町のあの看板思い出す。
アニメーション学院の姉妹校っぽい。
1980年からクレープを売っています。
渋谷を舞台にした青春小説。
ちょっと高いお酒を出すバーです。
目白にワープします。
アダルティーPart.2。
コミケへの入り口。
あれ、一番おさまりがいい。
しっくり来る駅名があったら「#山手線で一番ゲートウェイな駅はここ」でツイートしてください！

