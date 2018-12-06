facebookでシェアする facebookでシェアする シェアする vkでシェアする vkでシェアする シェアする pinterestでシェアする pinterestでシェアする pinterestでシェアする pinterestでシェアする Pinterest lineappでシェアする lineappでシェアする twitterでシェアする twitterでシェアする シェアする emailでシェアする emailでシェアする Eメール smsでシェアする smsでシェアする whatsappでシェアする whatsappでシェアする moreでシェアする moreでシェアする More tumblrでシェアする tumblrでシェアする linkでシェアする linkでシェアする copyでシェアする copyでシェアする リンクをコピー JR山手線の新駅が「高輪ゲートウェイ」とカタカナが入った駅名になったことが賛否両論を呼んでいます。せっかくなので山手線で一番「ゲートウェイ」が似合う駅を探してみます。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images Christopher Jue / Getty Images 高輪の方が合ってるかも。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 電車というか飛行機。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images サラリーマンにとって憩いの玄関口。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images ムード歌謡の曲か。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images ここから宇宙旅行に出発。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 高架下の喫茶店か。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 場所というか、404。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images ひらがなにするとめっちゃ長い。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 動物園の入り口です。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images アダルティー。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images シタマチー。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images ソノニシー。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 田端くん、キラキラネームだね。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 交通の要所感ある。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images ボールでなくウェイ。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 漫才コンビのツッコミの方。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images ウエストつけたい。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 目黒にワープします。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 早大生がたむろする安居酒屋。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images K-POPへの扉。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 歌舞伎町のあの看板思い出す。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images アニメーション学院の姉妹校っぽい。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 1980年からクレープを売っています。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 渋谷を舞台にした青春小説。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images ちょっと高いお酒を出すバーです。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images 目白にワープします。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images アダルティーPart.2。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images コミケへの入り口。 Christopher Jue / Getty Images あれ、一番おさまりがいい。 しっくり来る駅名があったら「#山手線で一番ゲートウェイな駅はここ」でツイートしてください！ Tatsunori Tokushigeに連絡する メールアドレス：tatsunori.tokushige@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. facebookでシェアする facebookでシェアする シェアする vkでシェアする vkでシェアする シェアする pinterestでシェアする pinterestでシェアする pinterestでシェアする pinterestでシェアする Pinterest lineappでシェアする lineappでシェアする twitterでシェアする twitterでシェアする シェアする emailでシェアする emailでシェアする Eメール smsでシェアする smsでシェアする whatsappでシェアする whatsappでシェアする moreでシェアする moreでシェアする More tumblrでシェアする tumblrでシェアする linkでシェアする linkでシェアする copyでシェアする copyでシェアする リンクをコピー Facebookのコメント