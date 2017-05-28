Sections

松井珠理奈、相武紗季…　あの芸能人が披露した変顔はこれっ！

黒柳徹子さんも披露しています。

Takumi Harimaya
Takumi Harimaya
播磨谷拓巳 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

ビビアン・スーさん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @vivianhsu

篠田麻里子さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shinodamariko3

※動画でお楽しみください。

市川海老蔵さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ebizoichikawa

高岡早紀さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @saki_takaoka

黒柳徹子さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tetsukokuroyanagi

※動画でお楽しみください。

相武紗季さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @aibu_saki

本田翼さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tsubasa_0627official

柄本時生さん。右にタップしてください。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @atsuko_maeda_official

TKO・木下さん。ワッキーさん。ドランクドラゴン・塚地さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tko

松井珠理奈さん。山田裕貴さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @deathcash_tbs

鈴木奈々さん。

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nana_suzuki79
