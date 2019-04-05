テレビっ子時代が懐かしい… 平成30年間で一番CMに出演したのはこの人！

綾瀬はるかさんや香取慎吾さん、米倉涼子さん……。ユンケルのCMでおなじみのイチロー選手の名前も。では1位は？

ビデオリサーチ（東京都）は平成の30年間に関東の主要5テレビ局で放映されたCMの出演者ランキングを発表しました。

出演CMの累積秒数をもとにランキングにしているといいます。BuzzFeed Newsでは、発表されたトップ20人をまとめました。

20. 菅野美穂

19. 藤原紀香

18. 西田ひかる

17. 和田アキ子

16. 織田裕二

15. 役所広司

14. 中居正広

13. 米倉涼子

12. 妻夫木聡

11. イチロー

10. 香取慎吾

9. 唐沢寿明

8. 仲間由紀恵

7. 玉木宏

6. 樋口可南子

5. 綾瀬はるか

4. 阿部寛

3. 所ジョージ

2. 木村拓哉

1. 上戸彩

