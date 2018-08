イタリア・ジェノバで橋が崩落　その決定的瞬間

Matthew Champion is a deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Matthew Championに連絡する メールアドレス:matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.

Jason Wells is deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Jason Wellsに連絡する メールアドレス:jason.wells@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.