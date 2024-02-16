    【画像】問題となったH&Mの広告。制服姿の女子児童2人がポーズを取っている

    「児童を性的に表現している」と苦情を受けた末の広告撤回と報じられていますが、抗議運動の主役となった人の投稿は「女児のルッキズム（外見至上主義）を助長する」という内容でした。

