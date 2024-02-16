【画像】問題となったH&Mの広告。制服姿の女子児童2人がポーズを取っている
「児童を性的に表現している」と苦情を受けた末の広告撤回と報じられていますが、抗議運動の主役となった人の投稿は「女児のルッキズム（外見至上主義）を助長する」という内容でした。
抗議運動の火付け役となったタンカード・リーストさんの投稿
Twitter: @MelTankardReist
@hm @hmaustralia what is your intention with this sponsored Facebook ad? Little schoolgirls generally don’t want to “turn heads”. The large numbers I engage with in schools want to be left alone to learn and have fun and not draw unwanted attention to their appearance 1/ pic.twitter.com/DDwv42GeNz— Melinda TankardReist (@MelTankardReist) January 18, 2024
Twitter: @hm_custserv
This ad has now been removed. We are deeply sorry for the offense this has caused and will look into how we present campaigns going forward.— H&M Customer Service (@hm_custserv) January 19, 2024