トランプ大統領が弁護士に議会での偽証を指示　モスクワのトランプタワー計画で

Jason Leopold is a senior investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. He is a 2018 Pulitzer finalist for international reporting, recipient of the IRE 2016 FOI award and a 2016 Newseum Institute National Freedom of Information Hall of Fame inductee. Jason Leopoldに連絡する メールアドレス:jason.leopold@buzzfeed.com.

Anthony Cormier is an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. While working for the Tampa Bay Times, Cormier won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting. Anthony Cormierに連絡する メールアドレス:anthony.cormier@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.