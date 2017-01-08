Alec Baldwin Has Been Going Around Wearing A Red Trump Hat – In Russian

Baldwin posted this selfie on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, having provoked — and responded to — a number of tweets from the president-elect over his regular portrayals of the soon-to-be commander in chief on SNL over the last few months.
The Russian words on the hat are not a perfect translation of Trump’s slogan, however: it uses the wrong word forms, and translates more accurately to English as “Do Americas Great Again”.
The hat is almost certainly a reference to the US intelligence report which was declassified this week, which said Russia tried to influence November’s election in order to help Trump.
Baldwin was also photographed wearing the hat while out in New York City, and he continued to respond the the president-elect’s tweets on Saturday.
It remains to be seen if Baldwin will reprise his role as Trump when SNL returns from its break on Jan. 14.
Victor Stepanov contributed reporting to this article.
Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!
- The suspected gunman who opened fire at a Fort Lauderdale airport, killing 5 people, has been charged with three federal counts.
- We reviewed 28 alleged hateful incidents after Trump's win, and while two cases were deemed hoaxes, the majority of them checked out.
- Carol Pilon performs routines on the wings of flying airplanes for a living — one of just five or six active wingwalkers left in North America.
- People really think a new live-action "Beauty and the Beast" movie doll resembles Justin Bieber.
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.