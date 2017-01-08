Get Our News App
Carrie Fisher "Squealed With Joy" When She Saw…
10 Changes You Can Make To Have A Great Year video
21 Tweets That Are Just Too Funny If You’re The…
22 Photos That Prove US And UK Universities Are…
72 Insanely Popular Dinners You Have To Try In 2017

Alec Baldwin Has Been Going Around Wearing A Red Trump Hat – In Russian

“Do Americas Great Again!”

Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Saturday Night Live may not be back for another week, but Alec Baldwin continued to taunt Donald Trump by wearing a Russian-language “Make America Great Again” hat in New York this weekend.

Instagram: @iamabfalecbaldwin

Baldwin posted this selfie on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, having provoked — and responded to — a number of tweets from the president-elect over his regular portrayals of the soon-to-be commander in chief on SNL over the last few months.

The Russian words on the hat are not a perfect translation of Trump’s slogan, however: it uses the wrong word forms, and translates more accurately to English as “Do Americas Great Again”.

The hat is almost certainly a reference to the US intelligence report which was declassified this week, which said Russia tried to influence November’s election in order to help Trump.

Baldwin was also photographed wearing the hat while out in New York City, and he continued to respond the the president-elect’s tweets on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Baldwin will reprise his role as Trump when SNL returns from its break on Jan. 14.

View this image ›

NBC / Via wordpress.com

Victor Stepanov contributed reporting to this article.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

 More News About Alec Baldwin
Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
People Have Started Being Brutally Honest To Each Other At Work

by Jonny Ensall

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing