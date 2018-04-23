 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Here Are The First Pictures Of The New Royal Baby

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, introduced their newborn prince to the world.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their newborn son to the world Monday.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Advertisement

They briefly stepped outside of the hospital to show off their third child.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Hannah Mckay / Reuters

The royal couple took time to wave at the crowds who flocked to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the little prince.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Despite giving birth NOT EVEN SEVEN HOURS AGO, Kate looked absolutely flawless, as per usual.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Advertisement

She glowed in a red shift dress by Jenny Packham, who also designed the dresses Kate wore when she introduced Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

After the brief photocall, the duke and duchess bundled their little prince up and drove him home to Kensington Palace.

Livestream

The baby prince, not even 12 hours old, slept through his first public appearance.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

After loading his son into the car, Prince William, a new father of three, joked to the press, "Thrice the worry now!"

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

Earlier, the Duke of Cambridge brought Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, to the hospital to meet their new baby brother.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App