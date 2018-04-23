Here Are The First Pictures Of The New Royal Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their newborn son to the world Monday.
They briefly stepped outside of the hospital to show off their third child.
The royal couple took time to wave at the crowds who flocked to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the little prince.
Despite giving birth NOT EVEN SEVEN HOURS AGO, Kate looked absolutely flawless, as per usual.
She glowed in a red shift dress by Jenny Packham, who also designed the dresses Kate wore when she introduced Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world.
After the brief photocall, the duke and duchess bundled their little prince up and drove him home to Kensington Palace.
The baby prince, not even 12 hours old, slept through his first public appearance.
After loading his son into the car, Prince William, a new father of three, joked to the press, "Thrice the worry now!"
Earlier, the Duke of Cambridge brought Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, to the hospital to meet their new baby brother.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.