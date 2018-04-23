Kate Middleton has been admitted to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, where her other two children were born.

The Duchess of Cambridge has gone into labour with her third child. Kate Middleton was admitted to The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London on Wednesday.



The Duchess gave birth to her other two children at the hospital – Prince George in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte in May 2015.



In October the palace announced Prince William and Middleton's third baby was due in April, although the exact due date was never confirmed. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter.



Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

Royal fans have been camped outside the hospital for week's in anticipation of the birth. Many also gathered for the births of George and Charlotte.

Middleton was last seen in public attending an Easter service with the royal family at the beginning of this month. Her last official public engagement was for a SportsAid event at London’s Olympic Park in March.

The road outside the hospital has been cordoned off since last week in anticipation of the latest royal birth.



The birth is expected to be announced with a notice outside Buckingham Palace, along with the child's name.



The sex of the child is not yet known, although Prince William is believed to have hinted it could be a boy.

With their previous children, William and Kate have made a public appearance with the baby outside the hospital following the Palace's announcement.







