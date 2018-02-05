Tom Brady Has Been Dethroned, And We Are Finally Free

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl ever Philadelphia beat the New England Patriots 41–33 to lift the trophy for the first time in franchise history. This is a major upset — the Patriots were the heavy favorites going in. As much as you might feel bad for Tom Brady not getting a sixth Super Bowl ring (he’ll be fine), you’ve gotta love an underdog story. Predictably, Philly went absolutely nuts last night after the win. Also, people are happy that Brady is sad. The talk of the town An ad for a new Dodge truck used a Martin Luther King Jr. quote (for real), and people are like, nope. Justin Timberlake paid tribute to Prince during the halftime show with a giant projection of the artist, and some fans are like, nope. A black screen aired for 30 seconds during the most expensive TV ad slot of the year, and people were like, WTF? Later, NBC said nothing abnormal was going on, just a “brief equipment failure,” and no ads were lost.

At least two are dead after an Amtrak service collided with a freight train More than 100 people were also injured aboard the Amtrak train heading from New York to Miami. The collision happened in South Carolina — the Amtrak seemingly crashed into the freight train, which was parked on a loading track. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told a press conference, “It appears that the Amtrak was on the wrong track.” The two killed were both Amtrak employees.

Trump says the memo “totally vindicates ‘Trump.’” Not quite. The once-secret and controversial memo penned by Republicans questioning the FBI and the Justice Department over their investigation into Trump-Russia collusion is now out (and you can read it here). In his first comments since its release, the president said, “The memo totally vindicates 'Trump' in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.” In reality, the memo does not take a broad look at the entire Russia probe, only its beginning. It also doesn’t make any comment on any alleged obstruction of justice by Trump or his associates.

Logan Paul returned to vlogging, and boy it sure is something Remember when Paul was widely condemned for posting footage of a dead body in Japan's so-called suicide forest. He took a hiatus and returned with a video sitting down with the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and pledging to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations. Well, now the YouTuber is back-back, returning to his vlogging format. In his first vlog since, a narrator describes Paul as “disgraced,” to which Paul responds, “What other YouTuber you know can take a three-week break and still gain a million subscribers?” He also asks people to buy his merch, since “YouTube cut [his] AdSense in half.” As you you may have guessed, the internet has some feelings about this.

Quick catchup Lana Del Rey: A man was arrested for the alleged attempted kidnapping of Lana Del Rey. Acting on a tip, police arrested the man meters from a concert venue in Orlando on Friday where the singer was due to perform. He had a knife and tickets to the concert. HQ Trivia: Fans of the trivia app are furious and deleting it from their phones after discovering that the company is getting funding from controversial tech investor and Trump backer Peter Thiel. For those of you who don’t play twice a day: HQ is a live trivia show app with a huge cult following. Users who make it to the end win money. Turns out it’s partly Thiel’s money. Uma Thurman: The actor opened up about Harvey Weinstein, saying he “attacked” her in his hotel room. In an interview with the New York Times, she said Weinstein “pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things.” Kylie Jenner: The reality TV star announced on Twitter that she gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1. News leaked in September that Jenner and rapper Travis Scott were expecting a child, though the Kardashian/Jenner family stayed tight-lipped about the pregnancy, often evading questions related to it and not confirming it.

Building Tesla’s cars of the future has painful and permanent consequences for some workers Tesla dreams big. While the company may eventually reinvent the automobile, it hasn’t yet reinvented automobile manufacturing. At its plant in Fremont, California, the people who labor to build the future of transportation do so by working long hours with lower-than-industry-average pay, according to workers. They also have a higher-than-industry-average risk of injury, according to a prolabor nonprofit.

These children’s joy about going to see Black Panther will make you smile so big your face will hurt Students at a school in Atlanta found out that they're going to see Black Panther together, and the classroom erupted in cheers and claps and hugs and dances of sheer delight. Please enjoy this magical moment, and may it give your Monday the start it needs.



