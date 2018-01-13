Katie Couric Has Called Matt Lauer's Alleged Behavior "Completely Unacceptable"

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The woman who submitted the complaint alleged Lauer began behaving inappropriately while in Russia covering the Winter Olympics in 2014, according to NBC.

Other women also said Lauer behaved inappropriately, with one telling the New York Times that he summoned her to his office in 2001, locked the door, and told her to unbutton her shirt. He then bent her over a chair and had sex with her. She said she passed out during the incident, but didn't report it for fear of losing her job.

Women also told Variety that Lauer gave one female staff member a sex toy as a gift, adding a note describing how he wanted to use it on her. Another said he once showed her his penis and then reprimanded her when she didn't engage in a sex act.

In a statement read on Today after his firing, Lauer said that while some of the allegations were "untrue or mischaracterized," "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

"I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC," he said.