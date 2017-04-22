21 Bad Penis Habits You Should Ditch ASAP

Penises are pretty resilient, but there are several bad habits you might be guilty of which can negatively affect your comfort, sex life, and just overall health down there.
1. You ignore any new lumps, bumps, or blisters on your penis.
2. You don't wash your penis often enough.
3. Or if you're uncircumcised, you don't clean up under your foreskin.
4. You let it get a little swampy down there.
5. You hang around in your sweaty spandex or compression shorts after working out.
6. You tend to have rougher, more ~adventurous~ sex while drunk.
7. You aren't mindful of your foreskin and it gets stuck over your penis from time to time.
8. You try to penetrate (vaginally or anally) without any lubrication.
9. You have penetrative anal sex without a condom.
10. You use sketchy supplements or trendy products to make your penis bigger.
11. You take erectile dysfunction drugs (like Viagra) for recreational purposes.
12. You drink alcohol to the point where you can't get or maintain an erection.
We've already talked about the risks of drunken, adventurous sex (*cough* penis fracture) but what about drinking to the point where you can't get an erection at all? "Whiskey dick," as it's often called, is a very common phenomenon that you'll see in men of all ages, Fisch says.
"Alcohol is a depressant, so it dulls your senses so it's harder to get stimulated both mentally and physically, which can make it harder to achieve an erection, maintain an erection, and ejaculate," says Fisch. So if you're planning on having sex, maybe try to set a drink limit earlier in the evening or skip it altogether.
13. You masturbate very often in a super specific way that isn't replicable during partnered sex.
14. You try to maintain your erection with super-tight cock rings, rubber bands, string, etc.
15. You stick things into your penis hole — either out of curiosity or for pleasure.
16. You shrug off some blood in your urine or semen.
17. You go months without ejaculating or take long breaks to "store it up."
18. You don't protect your penis during sports.
19. You don't wipe well enough after number two, or you use shitty toilet paper.
20. You use old, dull razors to shave around your penis.
21. Finally, you only get tested for STDs when you have symptoms.
Now, go out and protect your peen.
16 Bad Vagina Habits You Should Ditch ASAP
https://www.buzzfeed.com/annaborges/unhappy-vagina?utm_term=.nj4jPEz7qv#.dkwLZoz9m0
Caroline Kee is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Caroline Kee at caroline.kee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.