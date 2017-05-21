Hey Guys, What Do You Think About A Dwayne Johnson And Tom Hanks Presidential Ticket?

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

After much anticipation, Dwayne Johnson announced on SNL he is running for president, with Tom Hanks on the ticket.

Johnson has been raising eyebrows with hints he would seriously consider making a run for public office. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, he was asked if he would consider running for president.

"I think that's a real possibility," he said.

It seems like his chances aren't bad, either.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling earlier this month gave "The Rock" a favorability rating of 36%. Only 13% of voters had a negative view of the former wrestling star. In a race against President Donald Trump, PPP found Johnson would lead the president 42 percent to 37 percent, winning over 15% of people who voted for Trump last year.