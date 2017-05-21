Sections

Hey Guys, What Do You Think About A Dwayne Johnson And Tom Hanks Presidential Ticket?

"No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for these two things: Pizza and us."

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After much anticipation, Dwayne Johnson announced on SNL he is running for president, with Tom Hanks on the ticket.

NBC

Johnson has been raising eyebrows with hints he would seriously consider making a run for public office. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, he was asked if he would consider running for president.

"I think that's a real possibility," he said.

It seems like his chances aren't bad, either.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling earlier this month gave "The Rock" a favorability rating of 36%. Only 13% of voters had a negative view of the former wrestling star. In a race against President Donald Trump, PPP found Johnson would lead the president 42 percent to 37 percent, winning over 15% of people who voted for Trump last year.

And this divided nation can agree on only two things: "Pizza, and us."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"I mean, I've been in two movies where the plane crashes and people are still excited to see me in their flights," Hanks pointed out.

"Now I'm actually worried I'm too qualified," Johnson said, in a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump.

"Tom, together I think we're unstoppable," he added.

The two movie stars may be on to something.

Hanks pointed out that, together, they check all the demographic boxes. "I would get the seniors' vote because I fought in World War II in, like, ten different movies."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

"And I, of course, would get the minority vote because everyone just assumes that I'm, well, whatever they are," Johnson added.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

And if California breaks off and falls into the ocean, Johnson said, he's got that taken care of.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

"We're doing it!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise," Johnson said, testing out a campaign slogan he first mentioned on The Tonight Show last week. "Americans deserve strong capable leaders."

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

