Jerry Lewis, comedian and film star, died at the age of 91 Sunday morning.
Celebrities shared memories and condolences following reports of the legend's death. "We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest," said Sean Hayes.
Rose Marie, actor on The Dick Van Dyke Show, said: "Jerry Lewis was an angel to me."
"From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship," tweeted Richard Lewis.
"Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis," concluded George Takei.
Whoopi Goldberg offered her condolences to the star's family.
As did Ellen DeGeneres.
"As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world," said Kumail Nanjiani of the comedian. "Truly."
"Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family," wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. "Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh."
"I mourn the passing of my friend Jerry Lewis," Larry King wrote.
Bette Midler called Lewis "a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh."
"He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after!" said Samuel L. Jackson.
Jimmy Kimmel tweeted: "Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most.."
"That fool was no dummy," wrote Jim Carrey. "Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!"
