Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

The unapologetic talent— who rose to fame alongside Dean Martin—was also a philanthropist. He raised more than $2 billion to fight muscular dystrophy through his telethons.

"Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home with family by his side," Lewis' family said in a statement to Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes— who first reported the news.