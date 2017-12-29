Our 17 Biggest Investigations Of 2017

Advertisement
2. Exposing the true scale of Russia's targeted assassinations in the West — and how UK and US authorities have turned a blind eye
6. TrumpWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
13. Fake news
17. A secret meeting
Pulitzer-prize winner Mark Schoofs is the investigations and projects editor for BuzzFeed News. While working at The Village Voice, Schoofs won the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for his series on AIDS in Africa.
Contact Mark Schoofs at mark.schoofs@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.