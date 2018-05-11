Here's What Royal Weddings Look Like In 20 Countries Around The World

1. The United Kingdom: 2011
2. Lesotho: 2000
3. Denmark: 2004
4. Brunei: 2012
5. Luxembourg: 2012
6. Spain: 2004
7. Bhutan: 2011
8. Belgium: 2003
9. Sweden: 2015
10. Japan: 2014
11. Uganda: 1999
12. Malaysia: 2017
13. Liechtenstein: 1993
14. The Netherlands: 2002
15. Indonesia: 2013
16. Norway: 2001
17. Morocco: 2002
18. Jordan: 2004
19. Tonga: 2012
20. Monaco: 2011
