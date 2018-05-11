 back to top
Here's What Royal Weddings Look Like In 20 Countries Around The World

There's a whole world of royal wedding traditions.

Posted on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The United Kingdom: 2011

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (née Catherine Middleton), on April 29, 2011.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

2. Lesotho: 2000

King Letsie III and Queen &#x27;Masenate Mohato Seeiso (née Anna Karabo Motšoeneng), on Feb. 18, 2000.
Patrick Robert - Corbis / Getty Images

3. Denmark: 2004

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary (née Mary Donaldson), on May 14, 2004.
Soeren Bidstrup / AFP / Getty Images

4. Brunei: 2012

Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah, daughter of the Sultan of Brunei, and Pengiran Haji Muhammad Ruzaini, on Sept. 23, 2012.
Str / AFP / Getty Images

5. Luxembourg: 2012

Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Stéphanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg (née Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy). October 20th, 2012.
Handout / Getty Images

6. Spain: 2004

Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia (née Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano), on May 22, 2004.
Odd Andersen / Associated Press

7. Bhutan: 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, on Oct. 13, 2011.
Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

8. Belgium: 2003

Prince Laurent and Princess Claire (née Claire Coombs) on April 12, 2003.
Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

9. Sweden: 2015

Sweden&#x27;s Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, and Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland (néeSofia Hellqvist), on June 13, 2015.
Ian Gavan / Getty Images

10. Japan: 2014

Princess Noriko of Takamado and Kunimaro Senge of Japan (the princess forfeited her title to marry a commoner and is now known as Noriko Senge), on Oct. 5, 2014.
Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images

11. Uganda: 1999

King Muwenda Mutebi II of Buganda, a kingdom within the country of Uganda, and Queen Sylvia of Buganda (née Sylvia Nagginda), on Aug. 27, 1999.
Peter Busomoke / Associated Press

12. Malaysia: 2017

Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, daughter of the Sultan of the Malaysian state of Johor, and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, on Aug. 14, 2017.
Albert Nieboer/Royal Press Office Johor via Newscom

13. Liechtenstein: 1993

Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie (née Duchess Sophie in Bavaria), on July 3, 1993.
Pool Benainous / Getty Images

14. The Netherlands: 2002

Crown Prince Willem Alexander and Crown Princess Máxima (née Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti), on Feb. 2, 2002.
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

15. Indonesia: 2013

Princess Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hayu, daughter of Sultan Hamengkubuwana X of Yogyakarta, and Prince Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo Notonegoro, on Oct. 22, 2013.
Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

16. Norway: 2001

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (née Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby), on Aug. 25, 2001.
Uk Press / Getty Images

17. Morocco: 2002

King Mohamed VI of Morocco and Princess Lalla Salma (née Salma Bennani), on July 13, 2002.
Getty Images

18. Jordan: 2004

Prince Hamzah bin Hussein and Princess Noor bint Asem, on May 27, 2004.
Khalil Mazraawi / AFP / Getty Images

19. Tonga: 2012

Crown Prince Tupouto&#x27;a &#x27;Ulukalala and Princess Sinaitakala Tu&#x27;imatamoana &#x27;i Fanakavakilangi Fakafanua, on July 12, 2012.
Afp / AFP / Getty Images

20. Monaco: 2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene (née Charlene Wittstock), on July 2, 2011.
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

 
