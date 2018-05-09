Woman Alleges She Was Raped Repeatedly While Trapped At Chris Brown's House

A woman alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that she was trapped at singer Chris Brown’s house, where she was forced to join an orgy before being raped multiple times by rapper Young Lo.
The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges in the lawsuit that on Feb. 23, 2017, she was a nightclub where she was invited to an after party to meet Brown and Young Lo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom Jr., at a recording studio. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, said once at the party, her client’s phone was taken from her because Brown didn’t want anyone to have phones in the studio. Grissom also allegedly refused to give Jane Doe her phone back, telling her instead that they were moving to a party at Brown’s house.
At Brown’s house, Jane Doe alleges the singer handed each female guest a clear pill filled with white powder and instructed them to take it and have “a good time.” According to the lawsuit, Brown and Grissom lured her upstairs to a bedroom with the promise of being allowed to use her phone. But then other women entered the room, one of whom allegedly pushed a couch in front of the door to prevent anyone from leaving.
Once trapped, loud music and pornography were played and all the women in the room were instructed to take their clothes off and engage in sexual activity, the lawsuit states. When Jane Doe refused, one of Brown’s female friends allegedly grabbed her and forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom. She alleges the woman, who was menstruating, also sat on her face.
Eventually, Grissom, who goes by everybodyknowslo on social media, let her leave the room to wash the blood off her face, but once separated from the others, he allegedly raped her, the lawsuit states. Jane Doe alleges she was able to convince Grissom to let her use her phone in the laundry room, where she called a ride share. But it was there that Grissom allegedly raped her again before she could leave.
At one point, her concerned mother used phone tracking software to send police officers to perform a welfare check. However, when officers arrived, Brown allegedly refused to let them on his property and ordered his friends to hide his guns, according to the lawsuit.
Upon leaving, Jane Doe went to a rape treatment center and filed a report with police. Allred said her client has also cooperated fully with investigators.
"It is still within the statute of limitations to file charges if the district attorney decides,” Allred said at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday. However, she added, her client doesn’t have to wait to file a civil lawsuit.
"These are very serious allegations,” Allred said. “We have been waiting to file for a substantial amount of time and we don’t want to wait any longer.”
A spokesperson for the LAPD would not comment when asked about the allegations against Grissom, but did say there is no open case against Brown.
Representatives for Brown and Grissom did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.
Brown has a history of assault and abuse allegations involving women dating back to 2009, when he got into a public fight with then-girlfriend Rihanna the night before the Grammy Awards at a party, eventually pleasing guilty to felony assault.
He was also accused of punching a woman in the face in Las Vegas after she tried to take his picture. And in 2016, Brown was arrested by Los Angeles police after an hours-long standoff at his home, where a woman alleged that he pointed a gun at her face. During the standoff, Brown published several posts on Instagram declaring his innocence, adding, “I’m tired of this shit."
Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.