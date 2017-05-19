Live Updates: The Russia Investigators Are Reportedly Focusing On Someone In The White House

Here's What's Happening:
- President Trump has embarked on his first foreign trip as commander in chief. His nine-day schedule will see him visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Belgium, and Italy. Follow this post for updates throughout the trip.
- An avowed homebody, Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter not to travel overseas during the first 100 days of his administration. He's being joined on this trip by the first lady.
- His schedule will include meetings with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Israel, Italy, and Belgium, as well as Pope Francis. He'll also attend summits for the G-7 and NATO, the military alliance which he has been highly critical of in the past.
- On Sunday, he will deliver a high-stakes speech on Islam in Riyadh.
- The trip is being watched closely both at home and abroad. Foreign diplomats are bracing themselves for their first taste of the Trump show, while Trump supporters hope the trip marks a fresh start for his administration after a disastrous few weeks of scandals and crises.
- The drama continues back in Washington, however, as former FBI director Robert Mueller prepares to investigate Russian meddling in the US election in his new role as special counsel.
- Not long after Trump took off, it was reported that the Russia investigation has identified a person of interest inside the White House. Also, Trump called Comey a "nut job" to Russians visiting the Oval Office the day after he was fired.
Updates
Moments after Trump took off, reports emerged that the Russia probe has reached the White House
The probe into Russia's influence on the US presidential election has identified a current White House official as a significant person of interest, the Washington Post reported Friday, just moments after President Trump departed for his first international trip.
The Post cited unnamed government officials, who said that the official is someone close to the president. The person of interest has not been publicly identified.
The probe has been a source of significant controversy — and a major headache — for Trump, who has said he hopes it ends quickly.
The unnamed officials told the Post that the investigation remains focused on former members of Trump's team, such as Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort
However, the revelation that a current official is now a person of interest is significant because it indicates the probe is reaching the top levels of the government, officials told the Post.
— Jim Dalrymple II
NATO critic Stephen Miller is writing Trump's NATO speech
President Donald Trump has tapped Stephen Miller, a senior adviser at the White House and an outspoken NATO critic, to draft his speech before the military alliance in Brussels next week, people familiar with the plans tell BuzzFeed News.
The prospect of a speech penned by the 31-year-old anti-globalist adds a new layer of anxiety for NATO allies uncertain about which version of Donald Trump will show up in Belgium's capital: The one that believes NATO is "no longer obsolete" or the one that thinks the 28-member military alliance is a relic of the past.
"We're just hoping the remarks don't turn out to be 'America First' on steroids," a European official whose country will attend the gathering told BuzzFeed News. "But who knows with Miller."
—John Hudson
Wheels up! Trump is off and away
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took off on Air Force One in Maryland on Friday afternoon on their first official foreign trip.
The pair, along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, arrived by the Marine One helicopter at Joint Base Andrews at approximately 2:12 p.m.
Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence saw the First Family off from the White House.
Also spotted by reporters on board Air Force One were chief of staff Reince Priebus and economic adviser Gary Cohn.
The president is now headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
—David Mack
The stay-at-home POTUS: here's why it took Trump so long to take a foreign trip
Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter not to head abroad during the first 100 days of his administration.
Instead, he has spent much of his time as leader visiting Trump-branded properties in Florida and New Jersey.
His decision not to travel abroad reflects a combination of an election that focused on a return to "America First," and on the homebody ways of a 70-year-old who spends a lot of time golfing at clubs he owns.
But it also marks a new era in American relations with its allies and enemies alike, and the emergence of a world with a smaller American presence, or at least one where if you want to meet the president of the United States, you're coming to him — not the other way around.
Read this report from April about Trump's homebody tendencies.
—Adrian Carrasquillo
Stakes high, bar low for Trump's first foreign trip
For the first time since he was elected, Donald Trump is taking his show on the road, with a trip abroad that has many observers watching nervously through their fingers — especially with visits to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Vatican, which host major holy sites of all three Abrahamic faiths.
Trump's visit comes at a time when the Middle East is on a knife's edge, with sectarian, ethnic, and ideological ground wars crisscrossing the region, and US, Russian, and other air forces launching airstrikes in attempts to tip the balance in their favor. Even the deftest, most well-informed of statesmen would be challenged to promote the US's interests and values without piercing the obscure layers of decorum that shroud public life in the Middle East.
Enter President Trump, with his penchant for unscripted moments and offensive gestures.
"There is so much subject matter that he could trip up on," said a Dubai-based analyst for a risk-management firm, who asked that his name not be published because his firm operates in the region. "There's so much room for it to go wrong, and that seems to be amplified with this president. The potential for Trump to say something inappropriate is really high, and this is a part of the world where personal slights and loss of face are a big deal."
Read more about how foreign diplomats are preparing themselves here.
—Borzou Daragahi