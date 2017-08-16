Live Updates: Trump Ends Two Major Business Leader Councils Because Everyone Was Dropping Out

Here's what's happening this week:
- After an anti-racist protester was killed while demonstrating against a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, President Trump has drawn ire for his tepid handling of the deadly violence.
- Trump was criticized for at first blaming the violence on "both sides" at Saturday's rally, and it took him two days to expressly denounce neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
- But on Tuesday he held an angry press conference at Trump Tower in New York City in which he again defended those who came to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, comparing him to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who both owned slaves.
- He also used a term beloved by Fox News' Sean Hannity, "the alt-left," to again criticize what he said was violence by anti-racist counter-protesters.
- Trump's comments left Republicans reeling. Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, and former presidents George HW Bush and George W Bush are among the conservatives who have since released statements expressly blaming the Charlottesville violence on racists.
- A memorial service for Heather Heyer, the woman mowed down by a car in Charlottesville, was held Wednesday.
- Early on Wednesday morning, Baltimore began removing its confederate statues amid reignited national debate over the future of such monuments.
Updates
Mike Pence says he stands by Trump following Charlottesville
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from a press conference in Santiago,Chile, stood by president Trump's response to the violence that broke out in Charlottesville.
"What happened in Charlottesville was a tragedy," Pence said. "And the president has been clear on this tragedy and so have I. I spoke at length about this heart breaking situation on Sunday night in Colombia. And I stand with the president and I stand by those words."
He went on to say that he hopes "that we will not allow the few to divide the many."
The vice president also announced that he is ending his international trip early and returning to the United States on Thursday.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Trump just ended two business councils because the members were fleeing them after his poor response to Charlottesville
Fox & Friends, Trump's favorite TV show, remains supportive of him despite Charlottesville
President Trump backed white supremacists Tuesday in a press conference in a mind-boggling press conference that left even elected Republicans reeling.
But the next morning on Fox and Friends, Trump's most beloved show (his morning tweet rants often reflect exactly what is being covered on Fox News' breakfast program), the president's support of white supremacists did received only a small amount of criticism – only one of the hosts made a gentle criticism and two guests, both of whom were black, spoke out more strongly against the commander in chief's inflammatory comments defending white supremacists in Charlottesville.
—Amber Jamieson
Trump's lawyer posts photos of him with black friends to prove he's not racist
After President Trump angrily defended white supremacists on Tuesday, Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, tweeted a collage of pics with his black friends in a bid to show he's not racist.
Among those pictured with Cohen were Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman, and online comedians and Trump supporters Diamond and Silk.
Cohen told BuzzFeed News the people in the photos are "not random people," and that they "all know me for a while and call me a friend."
He said he had been receiving "horrific comments" all morning "about being anti-black, racist etc. for supporting Trump. It's just wrong!"
Many people criticized Cohen's tweet as a tone-deaf attempt at proving one's views on race.
—David Mack and Julia Reinstein
Sessions says Charlottesville attack may be a hate crime
The fatal car attack on anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville on Saturday, in which one woman was killed and at least 19 others injured, may be prosecuted as a civil rights violation or hate crime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday.
Speaking to NBC News, the attorney general said no decisions have yet been made over whether alleged driver James Fields Jr. will be tried in state or federal court.
He said it's still not clear what charges the suspect will face.
"It very well could be a civil rights violation or a hate crime, and there might be other charges that could be brought," Sessions said. "So we are working it intensely on the assumption we may well might want to prosecute him. We're also working with the state and local authorities that clearly have jurisdiction, too. And often they're the ones that have the best charges."
Sessions said he could not comment on whether the attack was pre-planned.
—David Mack
Both former presidents Bush condemn racial bigotry
As Republicans continue to distance themselves from President Trump's defense of white supremacists on Tuesday, both former presidents Bush have released a statement expressly condemning racial bigotry and anti-Semitism.
Trump was roundly criticized for taking two days to expressly denounce the hate groups protesting in Charlottesville, but on Tuesday defended some of the protesters there by blaming violence on the "alt-left."
Presidents George HW Bush and George W Bush on Wednesday released a statement to BuzzFeed News via their spokesperson.
The statement referenced Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence whom Trump equated to Confederate General Robert E. Lee:
America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.
—David Mack