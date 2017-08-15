President Trump went on a wide-ranging defense of the racists who sparked riots that led to a terror attack and three deaths in Charlottesvile this weekend, inaccurately blaming much of the violence on the "alt-left."
Trump also defended the monuments to Confederate-era leaders that are
He also defended his slow response to condemning white supremacy after the riots and, saying he needed to "get the facts" — even though that has not stopped him in the past.
