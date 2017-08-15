 go to content
Trump Just Went On A Wide-Ranging Defense Of The Racists In Charlottesville And Confederate Monuments

Trump's remarks came after his bizarre morning on Twitter. This is his first time back at Trump Tower since his inauguration.

Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

President Trump went on a wide-ranging defense of the racists who sparked riots that led to a terror attack and three deaths in Charlottesvile this weekend, inaccurately blaming much of the violence on the "alt-left."

Trump also defended the monuments to Confederate-era leaders that are

He also defended his slow response to condemning white supremacy after the riots and, saying he needed to "get the facts" — even though that has not stopped him in the past.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

