Live Updates: Virginia Governor Declares Emergency As Violence Erupts At A White Supremacist Rally

- White supremacists have gathered for the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they are chanting racist and homophobic slogans.
- Hundreds of counter-protesters are also there, including local interfaith leaders, activists, and self-described anti-fascist protesters.
- Violent clashes took place, with pepper spray and batons used. City officials and the state's governor soon declared a state of emergency and cleared the park.
- Friday night's torch-carrying white nationalist march through the University of Virginia saw marchers chanting Nazi slogans, punching counter-protesters, and spraying them with chemicals.
People are praising a group of students as heroes for standing up to a white supremacist march
During Friday night's march, a small group of counter-protesters, which included students, linked arms and stood in the middle of hundreds of torch-wielding white supremacists.
“This is not something that we thought would ever happen, that we would ever see in our lifetime," Alex Spratley, a second-year student who counter-protested, told the Cavalier Daily. "It’s wild.”
Now, people are praising the counter-protesters as heroes for their bravery.
"Tell me again how today's college students are scared snowflakes," one person tweeted.
–Julia Reinstein
Richard Spencer tweets for right-wing protesters to "disperse"
Richard Spencer, an alt-right Twitter personality and one of the leaders of the Unite the Rally event in Charlottesville today – which was broken up by police before it officially began – tweeted that protesters should "disperse. Get out of Charlottesville city limits":
Based on live video from BuzzFeed News, many of the right-wing protesters have left the streets of Charlottesville, while counter-protesters remain.
– Amber Jamieson
First lady speaks out: "No good comes from violence."
First Lady Melania Trump became the first member of the president's family to speak out on the events in Charlottesville, where a white supremacist rally caused a state of emergency.
"Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville," she tweeted from her official White House account.
The White House has yet to make any official comments on the situation. BuzzFeed News has reached out for comment.
—Lissandra Villa
Republicans speak out against white supremacist rally
Republicans are beginning to speak out about the white supremacists rallying in Virginia, where a state of emergency has been declared.
"The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry," Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said in a tweet.
"This is bigotry. This is racism. These are views we as the American people should reject," Montana Sen. Steve Daines tweeted.
Members of congress are away from Washington for August recess. Other conservatives have also condemned the gathering, including the chair of the Republican National Committee.
"The hate & bigotry on display in #charlottesville is dangerous & cowardly," Ronna McDaniel said on Twitter.
—Lissandra Villa
Riot police remove protesters from Emancipation Park with violence breaking out in surrounding streets
The Unite the Right rally was to be held at 12 p.m. in Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee has been slated for removal.
The right-wing protesters argued with police.
At least one protester on the right was seen being arrested.
Protesters pushed back against riot police who removed right-wing demonstrators from the park with riot shields.
But riot police pushed protesters out of the park after the rally was ruled unlawful and violence broke out.
After being kicked out of the park, riots then began in the surrounding streets.
BuzzFeed News reporters Blake Montgomery and Andrew Kimmel filmed as a brawl broke out in a parking garage next to the police station, with protesters holding metal pipes.
Another fight then broke out directly in front of the police station, which was broken up by a handful of officers.
Numerous people have been injured and are walking around with bleeding heads.
– Amber Jamieson
Tim Kaine says he's "deeply disturbed" by events in Charlottesville
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said he is "deeply disturbed" by the events in Charlottesville, where white supremacists have gathered to rally.
"I'm deeply disturbed that our country has to wake up to headlines of torch-wielding white nationalists promoting bigotry and inciting fear on a college campus in Virginia," Kaine said in a statement on Saturday. "I'm praying for, and urging, peace today."
Kaine, the Democratic running mate in the last presidential election and former Virginia governor, said "that's not what Virginians stand for."
"People peddling in hate from outside of Charlottesville will never define this vibrant community."
—Lissandra Villa
Officials declare state of emergency
The white supremacist rally at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville has been declared unlawful, officials said. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency.
"Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville," McAuliffe's office tweeted.
The county and city also declared local emergencies, the Charlottesville police department said in a statement on Saturday morning.
"This joint declaration allows local officials to request additional resources if needed to respond to ongoing events in the community which are currently localized in downtown Charlottesville," the statement said.
—Lissandra Villa
Fights break out at rally, as pepper spray and batons are used
Violence has erupted at the Unite the Right rally, with people being hit with what appeared to be pepper spray, while batons were being used in violent skirmishes.
Protesters on both sides – many of whom were wearing helmets and carrying homemade shields – were seen throwing rocks, plastic bottles filled with concrete, and glass bottles. Fist-fights were also breaking out.
Items like tomatoes and plums were thrown, as were newspapers and dumpsters, by Antifa protesters.
Baked Alaska, an alt-right protester and Twitter personality who was expected to speak at the rally, was pepper sprayed. Pepper spray is being used regularly by the protesters and counter protesters.
At 11:35 a.m., state police announced the event had been declared an unlawful assembly and that protesters needed to leave.
"Clear the area now or you will be arrested," announced a police officer on a megaphone.
Both sides backed away slightly but protesters on both sides remained in the area.
The city of Virginia declared a state of emergency at 11:20 a.m.
—Amber Jamieson
People are mocking the white nationalists protesters for carrying literal tiki torches
During Friday night's march, hundreds of white nationalists wielded tiki torches, which many online were quick to mock.
People took guesses at whether the protestors had bought them at Pier One, or perhaps Party City. Many also pointed out the irony of asserting white supremacy using a product of Polynesian culture.
"These are legit scary assholes, but they'd be scarier if they didn't use citronella tiki torches they bought from Lowes," one person tweeted.
–Julia Reinstein
UVA condemns white nationalist protest
The University of Virginia on Saturday issued a statement condemning the previous evening's events:
University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan strongly condemned the demonstration that occurred on Grounds on the evening of August 11. The intimidating and abhorrent behavior displayed by the alt-right protestors was wrong. Those who gather with the intent to strike fear and sow division do not reflect the University’s values and will not influence or diminish the University’s commitment to inclusion, diversity and mutual respect. Included in these values also are a respect for the First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceable assembly.
The University of Virginia is a public institution and as such must abide by state and federal laws regarding the public’s right to access open spaces. While University policy speaks to the ability to reserve space inside University-owned facilities, permits or registration to access public and open outdoor spaces are not required. University policy also does not generally prohibit open flames in outdoor spaces.
With regard to the incident last night, University Police arrested one protestor and charged the individual with assault and disorderly conduct. Several injuries were reported, including one University police officer who was injured while making the arrest. Several other members of the University community sustained minor injuries during the confrontation.
Law enforcement did not deploy pepper spray or any other chemical agents. Reports indicate that the pepper spray was used by the protestors. Law enforcement on the scene declared an “unlawful assembly” once physical altercations among the protestors began to escalate.
The safety and well-being of every member of the University community and its visitors remains a top priority. The University continues to monitor developments in the City and is closely coordinating with state and local law enforcement. The University continues to discourage members of the University community from attending the planned downtown rallies.
University President Teresa Sullivan released a statement earlier on Friday night's white nationalist march on the college campus:
As President of the University of Virginia, I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the hateful behavior displayed by torch-bearing protestors that marched on our Grounds this evening. I strongly condemn the unprovoked assault on members of our community, including University personnel who were attempting to maintain order.
Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable. The violence displayed on Grounds is intolerable and is entirely inconsistent with the University’s values.
—Amber Jamieson
White supremacists gather for "Unite the Right" demonstration
Hundreds of white-supremacists — including the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and unnamed armed militia — gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, for a “Unite The Right” rally on Saturday.
Many of the same demonstrators descended on the campus of the University of Virginia on Friday night for a violent, torchlit march. They chanted racist slogans such as “Jews will not replace us”, “white lives matter,” and “end immigration," while also performing the Nazi salute. The marchers surrounded counter-protesters, spraying them with chemicals, and physical fights broke out.
Although the Saturday rally was not scheduled to officially kick off until 12 p.m. local time, crowds began gathering early.
Several groups of both protesters and counter-protesters were present, including local religious leaders and politicians who linked arms to form a human chain against the white supremacists.
Unite the Right protesters began marching the streets chanting “blood and soil” (a Nazi slogan that links family lineage to land).
By 10am, one protester had already been punched in the face by a counter-protester.
Self-described anti-fascist, or Antifa, protesters were chanting, “Kill all Nazis”:
In response, protesters began chanting, “Fuck you, faggots”.
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective held a peaceful interfaith rally on Saturday morning, where deputy mayor Dr Wes Bellamy lead a chant of "no hate, no fear, white supremacy's not welcome here."
Many of those religious leaders and locals linked arms against the armed militia:
—Amber Jamieson