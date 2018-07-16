US Charges Russian Gun Rights Activist Who Worked With The NRA As A Foreign Agent

Mariia Butina is accused of working to build contacts with people "influential in US politics" without registering with the Justice Department. ed

A 29-year old Russian graduate student who worked for years as a gun rights activist was arrested and charged as a spy on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday. Mariia Butina, a protegee of Alexander Torshin, a powerful Russian banking official andclose associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was charged with “conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government” without registering as required under US law. The charges were made public just hours after Trump met with Putin in Helsinki, and three days after a dozen Russian intelligence officers were charged with hacking Democrats during the 2016 election campaign. According to court documents, Butina worked “at the direction of a high-level official in the Russian government” from 2015 through at least February 2017. The documents said she worked with two unnamed US citizens in trying to arrange contacts with "persons having influence in American politics." Butina founded a Russian gun rights group, Right to Bear Arms, in 2011 and reportedly was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. In 2013, her gun rights group got John Bolton, now Trump's national security adviser, to appear in a video that was used in the group's lobbying.

Torshin and Butina frequently attended NRA events. After the NRA convention in 2013, he posted a photo of the two of them captioned “Kalashnikov couldn’t join me, though we have both been ‘life members’ of the NRA for years." After the 2014 convention, she was quoted in conservative media saying “We protect gun rights in Russia, and people who are gun owners and in a situation of self-defense. We would like to be friends with NRA.”

Torshin was enthusiastically pro-Trump on social media during the campaign. He also sat next to Donald Trump Jr. at the 2016 NRA convention, an event at which he reportedly tried to meet with high-level Trump campaign officials including Jared Kushner. A month after Trump began his presidential run, Butina was among the questioners at a town hall in Las Vegas where she asked him to describe his foreign policy “especially in relations with my country.” Trump said that if elected he would improve relations between the US and Russia, adding "I know Putin and I'll tell you what, we get along with Putin.” Butina told the Washington Post at the time that her question had been “happenstance” and she was not tied to the Russian government. Butina entered the US on a student visa in August 2016 as a graduate student in international relations at American University, according to court papers, but she was secretly working on behalf of the Russian government, according to the charges against her. She is accused of contacting and developing relationships with an unidentified “gun rights organizations” and unnamed US politicians. In her time in the US she attempted to “establish a ‘back channel’ communication for representatives of the Government of Russia," according to FBI officials. For years, Butina worked on “developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation,” according to the Justice Department. According to social media posts by Torshin, she was passing on news about the Trump campaign before she was in the US on a student visa. “Maria Butina is now in the USA. She writes to me that D. Trump (NRA member) really is for cooperation with Russia,” he tweeted in February 2016.

Мария Бутина сейчас в США. Пишет мне, что Д.Трамп (член NRA) реально за сотрудничество с Россией. https://t.co/enLxGEeCaX

According to the complaint, Butina emailed “a US person in an effort to develop, maintain, and exploit a relationship in furtherance of the conspiracy” in March 2016. In September of that year, she “emailed a US person to organize an event for the purpose of influencing the views of US officials, as those views relate to the Russian Federation.” A lawyer for Butina denied that she had been acting as a Russian agent. In a written statement sent to BuzzFeed News, the lawyer, Robert Driscoll, said that despite her cooperation with the FBI over months, “over a dozen FBI agents” had executed a search warrant on her apartment in Washington, DC, in April.

"The substance of the charge in the complaint is overblown," Driscoll said. "While styled as some sort of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act, in actuality it describes a conspiracy to have a 'friendship dinner' at Bistro Bis with a group of Americans and Russians to discuss foreign relations between the two countries — hardly a shocking development for a Russian International Relations student living in Washington,” he said. Butina’s appeared in court Monday afternoon, and will have another court appearance Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





Vera Bergengruen is a Pentagon reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Contact Vera Bergengruen at vera.bergengruen@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

