A Morning News Anchor Just Accused Sen. Al Franken Of Kissing And Groping Her Without Her Consent

A morning news anchor in Los Angeles is accusing Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken of kissing and groping her without consent in 2006, when he was a comedian headed to entertain US troops overseas along with other celebrities.

In a first-person post on talk radio KABC's website, Leeann Tweeden writes that Franken, the headliner for the show organized by the United Service Organizations, wrote her into his script without asking for her input. "When I saw the script, Franken had written a moment when his character comes at me for a ‘kiss’. I suspected what he was after, but I figured I could turn my head at the last minute, or put my hand over his mouth, to get more laughs from the crowd," Tweeden writes.

But Franken repeatedly insisted, according to Tweeden, on rehearsing the scene beforehand, making her uncomfortable.

"I said ‘OK’ so he would stop badgering me," Tweeden writes. "We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth."

"I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time."

When Tweeden returned to the US, she said she was looking through a CD of photos provided by a photographer on the trip and found one of the now-senator groping her while she was asleep. Tweeden's post includes the photo, which shows Franken smiling and touching her breasts while posing for the camera.