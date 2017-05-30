Sections

These Canadians Had A Very Polite Argument About Politics Online And People Are Amazed

"Canadians: The civilized North Americans."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In Italy over the weekend, US President Donald Trump took time to compliment foreign world leaders and reportedly referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Justin from Canada".

Philippe Wojazer / AFP / Getty Images

The cavalier reference sparked a lot of talk and jokes on Twitter on Saturday. One user @KalmarSheryl joked that she wished the US "had a Justin Trudeau to come and rescue us from [Trump]."

@ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I wish we had a Justin Trudeau to come and rescue us from 45.
Sheryl Persson @KalmarSheryl

@ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I wish we had a Justin Trudeau to come and rescue us from 45.

Reply Retweet Favorite

That's when an Alberta university student @br0k3nHalo chimed in to remind @KalmarSheryl that not all Canadians venerate Trudeau — in her opinion, "a whole lot of Canada" don't.

@KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce No you don't, a whole lot of Canada doesn't actually like JT
late nite snack @br0k3nHalo

@KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce No you don't, a whole lot of Canada doesn't actually like JT

Reply Retweet Favorite

@br0k3nHalo, who wanted to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News she decided to engage "to take the fantasy off the Americans eyes that Canadian politics is quintessential."

"And just let them know that some people don't like Trudeau — he isn't perfect," she added.

Her comment prompted user @BilodeauMeg from Prince Edward Island to jump in and remark that just because Canadians disagree with some of Trudeau's policies, it does not mean "the majority" disapprove of him.

@br0k3nHalo @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce B/c we do not agree with a few of his policies does… https://t.co/ncHRcM7yId
Meaghan Bilodeau 🍁 @BilodeauMeg

@br0k3nHalo @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce B/c we do not agree with a few of his policies does… https://t.co/ncHRcM7yId

Reply Retweet Favorite

@br0kenHalo then responded to her comment by simply pointing out she didn't say a "majority" of Canadians.

@BilodeauMeg @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I didn't say majority
late nite snack @br0k3nHalo

@BilodeauMeg @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I didn't say majority

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which prompted @BilodeauMeg to take a step back, and say sorry for misinterpreting their initial comment.

@br0k3nHalo @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I misinterpreted. My apologies.
Meaghan Bilodeau 🍁 @BilodeauMeg

@br0k3nHalo @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I misinterpreted. My apologies.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @BilodeauMeg.

Which then made @br0kenHalo also take a step back from the "fight" and admit that she did not present her argument as coherently as she could have. "Completely not your fault," she added.

@BilodeauMeg @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I was unclear, completely not your fault
late nite snack @br0k3nHalo

@BilodeauMeg @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce I was unclear, completely not your fault

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Since Trump came into politics it's hard to avoid a political discussion, but I don't usually engage too deeply if I'm not an expert," she explained.

"I try to stay out of really aggressive threads. I just tweet for the fun and venting."

People who followed this short and diplomatic exchange were both amused and impressed. "Total opposite of how Americans argue now: 'Snowflake libtard' 'Right-wing nutjob," someone said.

@br0k3nHalo @BilodeauMeg @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce Hee, such a Canadian convo:
Mica O'Shea @MicaOShea

@br0k3nHalo @BilodeauMeg @KalmarSheryl @ccrritchie @tarapalmeri @mattdpearce Hee, such a Canadian convo: "Sorry" "N… https://t.co/700y8MUJAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When Canadians fight on Twitter," someone wrote, screenshotting the exchange.

When Canadians fight on Twitter.
Brosephine Wires @JoParkerBear

When Canadians fight on Twitter.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, ~not all Canadians~ are this polite, but it's certainly brought some hilarious truth to the national stereotype.

@JoParkerBear Canadians - the civilised North Americans
Frank Alvaro @frank_alvaro

@JoParkerBear Canadians - the civilised North Americans

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Duskstone89 @janewordsmith @Sue3805m @MurrayClarke5 @CS70 @JoParkerBear @ixix82 This thread. Right here. Why Canad… https://t.co/hWQTkqRBKK
Badpuddytat @zippyhorsemom

@Duskstone89 @janewordsmith @Sue3805m @MurrayClarke5 @CS70 @JoParkerBear @ixix82 This thread. Right here. Why Canad… https://t.co/hWQTkqRBKK

Reply Retweet Favorite

People thought this was a great example of how to engage in loaded and complex discussions online.

This is what I hope people everywhere would default to. <3 https://t.co/rh8HFhrNox
Joonas Mäkinen @JoonasD6

This is what I hope people everywhere would default to. <3 https://t.co/rh8HFhrNox

Reply Retweet Favorite
why can't everyone be like this? https://t.co/9XsDxWpQkA
WiddowSkipper @WiddowSkipper

why can't everyone be like this? https://t.co/9XsDxWpQkA

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some fellow Canadians cosigned it.

Not an exaggeration 😂 I have friends with opposing political/social viewpoints and this is how we talk/argue. https://t.co/nyBLnVfRG8
Ike Ibrahim @Ike1434

Not an exaggeration 😂 I have friends with opposing political/social viewpoints and this is how we talk/argue. https://t.co/nyBLnVfRG8

Reply Retweet Favorite
More or less...yeah. It's gonna be funny when I move to America with my uber politeness. https://t.co/Dw2p7zBv0W
BunnyAgainstHumanity @ShadowStarEXE

More or less...yeah. It's gonna be funny when I move to America with my uber politeness. https://t.co/Dw2p7zBv0W

Reply Retweet Favorite

"People just need to know when to let go of their argument because you can't change everyone to think like you," @br0k3nHalo told BuzzFeed News.

We seriously do not deserve our northern neighbors. https://t.co/OJIaMGgzpP
Kimberly G.G. @KGGiarratano

We seriously do not deserve our northern neighbors. https://t.co/OJIaMGgzpP

Reply Retweet Favorite

"And you shouldn't because different opinions in the world is what leads to change."

@JoParkerBear @erinscafe
kathy gori @kathygori

@JoParkerBear @erinscafe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

