These Canadians Had A Very Polite Argument About Politics Online And People Are Amazed

In Italy over the weekend, US President Donald Trump took time to compliment foreign world leaders and reportedly referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Justin from Canada".
The cavalier reference sparked a lot of talk and jokes on Twitter on Saturday. One user @KalmarSheryl joked that she wished the US "had a Justin Trudeau to come and rescue us from [Trump]."
That's when an Alberta university student @br0k3nHalo chimed in to remind @KalmarSheryl that not all Canadians venerate Trudeau — in her opinion, "a whole lot of Canada" don't.
Her comment prompted user @BilodeauMeg from Prince Edward Island to jump in and remark that just because Canadians disagree with some of Trudeau's policies, it does not mean "the majority" disapprove of him.
@br0kenHalo then responded to her comment by simply pointing out she didn't say a "majority" of Canadians.
Which prompted @BilodeauMeg to take a step back, and say sorry for misinterpreting their initial comment.
Which then made @br0kenHalo also take a step back from the "fight" and admit that she did not present her argument as coherently as she could have. "Completely not your fault," she added.
People who followed this short and diplomatic exchange were both amused and impressed. "Total opposite of how Americans argue now: 'Snowflake libtard' 'Right-wing nutjob," someone said.
"When Canadians fight on Twitter," someone wrote, screenshotting the exchange.
Of course, ~not all Canadians~ are this polite, but it's certainly brought some hilarious truth to the national stereotype.
People thought this was a great example of how to engage in loaded and complex discussions online.
And some fellow Canadians cosigned it.
"People just need to know when to let go of their argument because you can't change everyone to think like you," @br0k3nHalo told BuzzFeed News.
"And you shouldn't because different opinions in the world is what leads to change."
