For The First Time Ever, Saturday Night Live Will Actually Be Live Across The Entire US

Oh, and Melissa McCarthy is going to host!

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For the first time in the show’s history, four consecutive episodes Saturday Night Live are going to air live in all four US time zones, the chairman of NBC Entertainment announced Thursday.

Instagram: @nbcsnl

It gets better: the guest hosts of the next four episodes will be: Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, and Dwayne Johnson. (Musical guests are yet to be announced).

The first show of the special finale series will begin on April 15.

In an emailed statement to BuzzFeed News, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt wrote, “SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones.”

“That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time,” he said.

SNL usually tapes live in its New York City studio on the East coast, and replays of the broadcast then air in later time zones.

Under this new arrangement, the show will air live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. MT, and 8:30 p.m. PT. The episodes will also be repeated at 11:30 p.m. for those in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

There was no word from NBC whether the cross-country live broadcast will continue next season if it proves successful.

People were stoked to hear the news, especially given the stellar lineup of guest hosts.

MY BBY CHRIS PINE IS GONNA HOST SNL IM CRYIN

— avalon (@joshsdaIIas)

MELISSA MCCARTHY IS HOSTING SNL I REPEAT MELISSA MCCARTHY IS HOSTING @nbcsnl

— hrC (@clintonistaa)

So @TheRock is gonna be hosting the season finale of @nbcsnl! Expecting one hell of a show!!! #SNL

— Jamie (@JamieB2A)

.@jimmyfallon is hosting #SNL this April 15th?!!!! #FallonTonight @FallonTonight @nbcsnl

— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz)

Chris Pine hosting SNL on my Birthday is just 😍 + McCarthy becoming a five timer - great line up for the rest of th… https://t.co/tS08YyiP7Q

— Ribbons of Memory (@ribbonsofmemory)

when you find out melissa mccarthy is hosting snl

— OLIVIA IS SHOOK (@Heckahomoholtz)


Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
