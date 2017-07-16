Trump's Personal Lawyer Just Said That If Don Jr.'s Meeting With Russia-Connected People Were Suspicious, The Secret Service Wouldn't Have Allowed It

"If this was nefarious, why'd the Secret Service allow these people in?,” Sekulow told Jonathan Karl of ABC News, on one of the five major news programs he appeared on Sunday morning in defense of the president.

In an appearance on ABC's This Week on Sunday, the president's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, said a "nefarious" meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer wouldn't have occurred without the vetting of the US Secret Service.

The meeting in question took place in June 2016, between a Russian lawyer with connections to the the Russian government, and Donald Trump Jr., along with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former campaign manager Paul Manafort. Last week, Trump Jr. released a chain of emails ahead of a New York Times story on the matter that revealed that the meeting took place with the understanding that individuals had damaging information about rival candidate Hillary Clinton.



It is unclear if it is under the purview of the Secret Service to vet or disallow individuals from, or associated with, a foreign government to meet with individuals under their protection, such as aides to the campaign or the president's son.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Secret Service for comment on Sekulow's statements, and whether the agency is responsible for vetting people attending meetings with aides of a presidential candidate.

Sekulow's statement Sunday was a slight twist on one he made to CNN's Anderson Cooper earlier this week, when he questioned why the Secret Service would have allowed Russia-connected individuals to meet with members of the campaign.

"If she was a Russian government prosecutor, how in the world did the Secret Service allow her into a meeting at that point that took place with campaign officials if she was actually a government operative," Sekulow told Cooper. "Why would the Secret Service have allowed that?," he added.

In other Sunday morning appearances, Sekulow also said that he was unaware of any other meetings that took place with the President's son and Russians, when asked by Jake Tapper of CNN.

"None that I know of," Sekulow responded to Tapper. "Donald Trump Jr. said not in the context of formal meetings, that he may have met with Russian people. As a lot of people meet with Russian people. That's not unusual."

While on ABC News' This Week, when asked if the President would pardon "key figures" in the Russia investigation, Sekulow said he hasn't discussed the issue with Trump, and that if he had, it would be protected under attorney-client privilege.

"He can pardon individuals, of course, that's because the founder of our country put that in the United States constitution — the power to pardon. But I have no had those conversations so I can't speculate on that," Sekulow said.