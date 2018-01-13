Rebecca Hall Joins Growing List Of Actors Who Say They Regret Working With Woody Allen

Actor Rebecca Hall on Friday expressed regret over working with Woody Allen, who has long been accused of sexual abuse by former wife Mia Farrow and his daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Hall is slated to appear in Allen's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York, and she starred in the director's 2008 romantic comedy, Vicky Cristina Barcelona. It was one of Hall's most prominent first roles in Hollywood, and earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical.

In 2014, Farrow published an open letter revisiting her accusation from 1992 that Allen had molested her when she was seven.

Now, following actor Mira Sorvino and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig's denouncements, Hall said in an Instagram post that she is "profoundly sorry" for working with Allen and has donated the wages for her work on A Rainy Day in New York to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

"After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones, I see — not only how complicated this matter is — but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed," Hall wrote.

"That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry," she continued. "I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today."