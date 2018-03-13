 back to top
Taylor Swift Is Being Accused Of Ripping Off An Ad From 2016 For Her New Video

"Taylor Ssswift is a copycat. Straight up copied a Kenzo perfume ad."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Taylor Swift is being accused online of ripping off a perfume ad from 2016 in her latest music video.

Kenzo, Vevo

Swift released the video for her song "Delicate" on Sunday during the iHeart Radio Music Awards. It features the singer becoming invisible and dancing around in a hotel and in the streets, in an apparent commentary on her ~fame.~

Since the video aired though, a lot of people are saying it is super similar to an ad for fashion line Kenzo's fragrance. The ad, directed by Spike Jonze, was released in 2016.

The ad featured Margaret Qualley, of The Leftovers, as a bored, fancy lady who is inspired to dance around a hotel crazily after being inspired by the perfume.

There are a few similarities between the two, besides the premise. Both women do a move we can only describe as a "gorilla walk" in the video.

Kenzo
Vevo

And they both make funny faces as a way of ~breaking out of their shells.~

Kenzo
Vevo

People thought the comparisons were too much to ignore.

KENZO World (Spike Jonze, 2016) // Delicate (Joseph Kahn, 2018)
Ella Donald @ellafdonald

KENZO World (Spike Jonze, 2016) // Delicate (Joseph Kahn, 2018)

They called the video a "poor man's version" of the ad.

taylor swift's "delicate" video is a poor man's version of spike jonze's ad for Kenzo, this bop deserved more
christina.jpg @wtfcylon

taylor swift's "delicate" video is a poor man's version of spike jonze's ad for Kenzo, this bop deserved more

"Taylor Ssswift is a copycat. Straight up copied a Kenzo perfume ad."

Taylor Ssswift is a copycat. Straight up copied a Kenzo perfume ad
Beyonka @beyonka_fierce

Taylor Ssswift is a copycat. Straight up copied a Kenzo perfume ad

Though some fans thought she was only "paying homage."

Maybe Taylor Swift was paying homage to Spike Jonze’s Kenzo ad with her Delicate video. They’re too similar not to be noticed
Hushpuppy @vivzahoy

Maybe Taylor Swift was paying homage to Spike Jonze’s Kenzo ad with her Delicate video. They’re too similar not to be noticed

BuzzFeed News has contacted reps for Swift and Kenzo for comment.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

