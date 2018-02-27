 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Serena Williams' Husband Welcomed Her Back To Tennis With Four Billboards And Everyone's Dying

"Three Billboards" could never.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Serena Williams is making her much anticipated return to tennis after taking time off last year to give birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @serenawilliams

Williams will return for the BNP Paribas Open, which will be from March 5 to 18 in Indian Wells, California, the AP reported.

It's her first tournament since winning the 2017 Australian Open, when Williams was in the first few months of her pregnancy.

Alexis Jr., nicknamed Olympia, was born Sept. 1, 2017.

Advertisement

Naturally, everyone is excited to see Williams return to the sport. No one is as excited or as proud, however, as her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexisohanian

How stoked is he? So much so that Ohanian created maybe the most extra romantic display imaginable. He bought four billboards in Palm Desert, California, to celebrate.

Alexis Ohanian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alexisohanian/?utm_source=ig_embed&action=profilevisit

They feature Serena and baby Olympia and spell out "Greatest Momma of All Time Serena Williams."

Alexis Ohanian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alexisohanian/?utm_source=ig_embed&action=profilevisit

AhhHHhHhh.

Alexis Ohanian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alexisohanian/?utm_source=ig_embed&action=profilevisit

They are signed "Alexis Jr + Sr" — OMG.

Alexis Ohanian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alexisohanian/?utm_source=ig_embed&action=profilevisit
Advertisement

"These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs," Ohanian wrote on social media. "Olympia Ohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr."

Everyone is dying, OF COURSE.

Serena’s man just put up these billboards around Palm Springs and I’m dying
Ashley Weatherford @sincerelyash

Serena’s man just put up these billboards around Palm Springs and I’m dying

Reply Retweet Favorite

They couldn't handle it.

When I saw his post... Tears. I'm so happy for Serena
If u break my heart i go date ur fada @JuniorKwasi_

When I saw his post... Tears. I'm so happy for Serena

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Ohanian got a lot of props.

Serena Williams scored herself a good man there. I’m so happy for her.
Mpumelelo @_Mpumz

Serena Williams scored herself a good man there. I’m so happy for her.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@sincerelyash @xonecole Get you a man who can afford not 1 but 4 billboards 👏 #gmoat
Nickname is Coco but my name ain't Chanel @Fit_MissC

@sincerelyash @xonecole Get you a man who can afford not 1 but 4 billboards 👏 #gmoat

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"Serena's cup has to be overflowing."

Driving down the road and seeing the most precious thing in your life...how you doing Serena? 😊 Serena’s cup has to… https://t.co/LUVlVJhmps
All Things Serena @all_serena

Driving down the road and seeing the most precious thing in your life...how you doing Serena? 😊 Serena’s cup has to… https://t.co/LUVlVJhmps

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many said they are def the GF(amily)OAT.

wow the Williams-Ohanian family unit always puts a smile on my family. Alexis loves him some Serena boii. these billboards just took me out.
elaborate, pretty good looking wig @nissyiam

wow the Williams-Ohanian family unit always puts a smile on my family. Alexis loves him some Serena boii. these billboards just took me out.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Your man could never!

Wow, Serena Williams' husband just set the bar! https://t.co/T24jfFvicN
Jorge De Ocampo @jo___mar

Wow, Serena Williams' husband just set the bar! https://t.co/T24jfFvicN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many had their standards raised.

alright Serena's husband raised the fucking bar. Don't give him your time if he doesn't put up billboards about you ladies
Rebecca @rebeccaisdope

alright Serena's husband raised the fucking bar. Don't give him your time if he doesn't put up billboards about you ladies

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Find someone who loves you as much as Alexis loves Serena."

Find someone who loves you as much as Alexis loves Serena. https://t.co/12kz5JISj0
Chelsea Rose @chelsea_might

Find someone who loves you as much as Alexis loves Serena. https://t.co/12kz5JISj0

Reply Retweet Favorite

As if it couldn't get any cuter, Williams and Ohanian proceeded to have the BEST EXCHANGE ever in the Instagram comments of his post.

Instagram

BRB crying forever. 😭❤️

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexisohanian

CORRECTION

The tournament takes place in Indian Wells. A previous version of this story misstated the location.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement