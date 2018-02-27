Serena Williams' Husband Welcomed Her Back To Tennis With Four Billboards And Everyone's Dying

Share On more Share On more

Serena Williams is making her much anticipated return to tennis after taking time off last year to give birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Williams will return for the BNP Paribas Open, which will be from March 5 to 18 in Indian Wells, California, the AP reported.

It's her first tournament since winning the 2017 Australian Open, when Williams was in the first few months of her pregnancy.

Alexis Jr., nicknamed Olympia, was born Sept. 1, 2017.